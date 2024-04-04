Jewish Nevada and Temple Sinai Present Reno panel discussion ‘Antisemitism: There, Then, And Now’ (sponsored)

Nevada and the Temple Sinai Reno Library Committee announced today that they will be hosting “Antisemitism: There, Then, and Now,” a free panel discussion and community event, taking place on April 17, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Temple Sinai Reno (3405 Gulling Rd. Reno, NV. 89503). This event, which is sponsored by Jewish Nevada and Edward Jones-Skyline, is aimed at exploring the historical roots and contemporary manifestations of antisemitism.

Scholars and community leaders will lead the discussion, including James McSpadden, PhD., assistant professor of modern history at the University of Nevada, Reno; Dennis Dworkin, PhD., professor of history at the University of Nevada, Reno; and Elliot Malin, chair of the Nevada Governor’s Advisory Council on Education Relating to the Holocaust. The dialogue will be moderated by Mara Langer, director of community engagement at Jewish Nevada. Nevada dignitaries will be in attendance to present proclamations during the event.

“Antisemitism: There, Then, and Now” will include presentations from each speaker. Dr. McSpadden will focus on the origins of modern antisemitism in Europe; Dr. Dworkin will focus on antisemitism in America between the two world wars and Mr. Malin’s focus will be the state of antisemitism within the Northern Nevada community. There will be a Q&A portion, followed by a meet and greet with refreshments.

This event provides the unique opportunity to deepen participants’ understanding of antisemitism’s historical legacy and contemporary relevance. While the event is free to the public, registration is required. For more information about the event or to register to attend, visit Jewish Nevada.

About Jewish Nevada

Jewish Nevada is Nevada’s Jewish Federation, serving as the representative organization for the 70,000 Jews in Nevada. It is the only organization charged with assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community. Jewish Nevada works diligently to build a vibrant community and sustain Jewish life throughout Nevada, Israel, and around the world. It is committed to the values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world); Tzedakah (righteousness and philanthropy); and G’milut Hasadim (acts of kindness and service). For more information, visit JewishNevada.org.

About Temple Sinai and the Library Committee

Temple Sinai was founded in 1962 and the current building on Gulling Road was completed in 1970. The reform, Jewish congregation is an inclusive Jewish community that encourages members to fulfill their unique purpose in the world through learning, caring, promoting Jewish culture and practice and tikkun olam (healing the world). The Library Committee, formed in 2015, houses over 4000 books in its Main and Youth Libraries. Its purpose is to provide meaningful programming, relevant collections, and a comfortable, accessible space in which to engage in Jewish learning and appreciation. For more information visit www.sinaireno.org or www.sinaireno.org/library

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.