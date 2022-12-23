Petition launched to save library funding
A citizen petition seeks to maintain the Washoe County libraries funding after WC1 was voted down.
Photos: Wolf Pack defense bites Huskies; Nevada Basketball moves to 2-0
The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team used a stifling defensive effort down the stretch Saturday evening at Lawlor Events Center to earn a physical 63-53 victory over the visiting Washington Huskies.
Arts & Entertainment
Reno events to check out this week (11/11/24) Live music, some craft beer and art
This week’s lineup of activities in the Reno area will tickle your tastebuds, be music to your ears and warm your heart. Satisfy all of your senses by getting out and about in the Biggest Little City.
Government
Fire at Callahan Ranch prompts evacuations
Residents near Callahan Ranch are being told to evacuate to the South Valleys Library due to a wildfire.
Nevada votes: What drove this year’s election results
AP VoteCast surveyed voters in Nevada and nationwide to learn more about their priorities and concerns.
Tensions flare again at City Hall over wild horses and south Reno development
Get the latest on the recent changes to Bella Vista Ranch development and the provision to provide water for Virginia Range wild horses.
School board meeting: Charter school receives expansion loan against WCSD superintendent’s recommendation
Washoe County School District’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to approve a $6.8 million loan for the Mariposa Language and Learning Academy.
Haunted mini-golf course brings spooky fun to Sparks
The Generator in Sparks is offering a haunting, artistic experience as the local maker space transforms into a spine-chilling mini-golf course created by local artists.
