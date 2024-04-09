Come for the events, stay for the brews at Local Beer Works

Local Beer Works offers a place to grab after-work drinks or spend some chill time with friends on a Saturday night. The midtown beer hall has a South Virginia Street address, but the entrance is just around the corner from The Emerson Bar, near the Pangolin Café.

Local Beer Works doubles as an event space and is involved in the community. A small stage could be the spot a teacher perches while leading a vinyasa flow. Beer-Mosa Yoga, after all, is a common occurrence that combines balance and breathwork with morning beverages.

Another routine option? Brushes N’ Beer brings the wine and paint night appeal to a beer-drinking crowd. And the bar is routinely involved in larger midtown offerings as a stop-off or starting point.

Image courtesy of Local Beer Works and used with permission.

As the name suggests, much of the beer on tap is local. You won’t just see Revision’s most popular brews, like Disco Ninja, but more unusual offerings like a hazy IPA called Sparkle Muffin or the triple IPA Sucka Fish. Brews are on rotation but other notable Nevada brands include Able Baker out of Henderson and Alibi out of Incline Village.

The selection reaches across state borders too, though. You’ll likely notice some popular labels as well as a few you’ve never heard of before. And it’s not just beer. Black Rabbit Mead Co. is often on the taps and there’s a whole lineup of margarita slushees that might get extra popular during the summer. Want to get creative? Mix that marg with a hazy IPA.

For wine drinkers, both reds and whites by the glass are also an option.

When events aren’t going on, Local Beer Works keeps bar games on tap (pun intended) so one can grab a board game or deck of cards and play with friends. The space is on the smaller side but also bright and open, so it’s easy to squeeze in a larger group.

For what’s being served right now, check out the website, localbeerworks.com

Perhaps the best time to pop in is during happy hour, from 2-9 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday. All pints are 20% off during this timeframe and there’s always new stuff to try. Another solid option? Beer flights are offered four or six samples at a time.

LOCATION: 955 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nev. 89502, (775) 285-6530