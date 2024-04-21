Poke N Go lands in Damonte Ranch Town Center

Poke N Go is the newest restaurant to take over space next to Safeway on Steamboat Parkway. After a short stint with the previous tenants, we didn’t want to get too attached, but Yelp reviews raving about the poke spot pulled us in. And now, we’re hooked on the fast-casual restaurant’s fresh bowls and build-your-own format.

Many places in Reno offer up poke, but there aren’t many catering specifically to the Hawaiian delicacy. Poke is best described as a dish of diced raw fish served with Asian sauces over rice. Poke means “to cut” in Hawaiian, hence the dish’s given name.

At Poke N Go, the restaurant focuses on fast, counter-serve service. Poke is ordered and can be eaten in the small dining area but is frequently taken home or back to the office. Open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily, Poke N Go focuses on both lunch and dinner.

One of the biggest draws of the new spot is how fresh the food is, including the fish and other ingredients. The other big draw is the huge list of offerings. Poke bowls are available just next door, but they are pre-prepared, meaning you’re not choosing what goes into the dish.

The build-your-own process begins with choosing a base from the list of options: white rice, brown rice, tortilla chips, or salad. You’re also welcome to create a half-and-half base out of any of the options. Next, select your protein. Fish lovers can indulge in raw, sliced salmon, tuna, spicy tuna, yellow tail, shrimp, octopus, chicken or even fried tofu.

Looking to stack up the protein? Diners choose three scoops, but for an extra charge, you won’t be limited to that number. Then, go crazy. Finish your bowl with up to five add-ons (without upcharge): avocado, corn, cucumber, edamame, kimchi, imitation crab, pineapple and seaweed salad. Selecting your toppings may be the best part of the whole experience, with an array of eclectic tastes ranging from cilantro to Furikake, green onion to seaweed flakes.

Every bowl also comes with a sauce, most of which has Asian influences. There are simple options, including a spicy mayo, but if you want a more traditional bowl, choosing something like yuzu soy or ponzu sauce provides just that.

Of course, the make-your-own bowl isn’t the only way to order—even if it’s our favorite. There are also a collection of premade bowls that take the effort out of the creation, already approved by a staff of experts who have hand-selected what tastes complement each other best. Most offer up three protein choices like the Koreana with shrimp, octopus and tuna or the Crazy Island boasting salmon, tuna and yellowtail.

The menu even considers youngins with a mature palette. The Kiddo comes with white rice, imitation crab (called Krab Mix) or chicken (or both), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.

Keeping it short and sweet, that’s the entirety of the menu. Instead of offering up a smorgasbord of items, Poke N Go stays true to its name, specializing in one dish and doing it well. Finish your lunch with a cold beverage and be on your way. And if you want to skip the line, choose online ordering.

Address: 1021 Steamboat Pkwy Suite 190, Reno, Nevada 89521