A neighborhood burger joint

Archie’s serves UNR and beyond

If you were a student at the University of Nevada, Reno in the last couple of decades, you likely spent a few late nights, lunches and even mornings at Archie’s Giant Hamburgers & Breakfast. Open since 1995, the pub caters to university students first but is also a gathering spot for others in the community.

The two-story establishment offers a full restaurant on the bottom specializing in Archie’s giant hamburgers, just like the name suggests. Upstairs, it’s more of a traditional bar atmosphere, complete with a pool table and televisions to cheer on the Nevada Wolf Pack. And there’s a wraparound deck. Archie’s Giant Hamburgers & Breakfast, open since 1995, caters to university students and is a gathering spot for others in the community. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO

If you’re dining in for lunch, dinner, or after a Wolf Pack sporting event, a burger is the first choice, cooked crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, each patty is a half pound of beef. The traditional is piled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard and a house dressing, served on a soft, oversized bun.

Then, it gets creative. Nothing too outside of the box, the burger menu boasts a south-of-the-border version with Ortega chilies, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions, as well as a mushroom burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions. There’s also a western Burger, a jalapeno burger, a sourdough cheeseburger and a classic patty melt.

Those with a smaller appetite can down-size to a quarter-pound version of the giant cheeseburger and some of the other items on the menu. If you come with a big appetite, it’s the World Famous Wolfpack for you. This extreme burger boasts an entire pound of meat, serving up both double the patties and double the cheese of the original giant option.

While burgers are king, they aren’t the only item worth ordering. The lunch menu is rounded out with a long list of sandwiches, with everything from a French dip to a grilled cheese and hot dogs.

Each entrée comes with a side of fries, onion rings or a side salad.

One can even order a smattering of different French fries, including garlic, sweet potato and Cajun twisted. And don’t forget the fish and chips, chicken strips, wings and other menu items that represent the full gamut of what you could expect from an American pub.

The sheer variety of the menu makes it easy to see why University students flock here, with hearty fried foods to satisfy everyone. Plus, desserts. But it’s also the atmosphere. Archie’s can get busy at the right times, and because it’s open all day (6 a.m.-9 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on the day), it’s a go-to for many. The walls are filled with collegiate memorabilia, bright with photos of state championship-winning basketball teams, signed photos from Olympic athletes and more, all with a tie to the Wolf Pack.

If you want to save on drinks, happy hour is 4-6 p.m. daily.

And while it might seem like I’ve already run through all of the American foods one might expect at a place like Archie’s, I can assure you, I’ve only scratched the surface. Archie’s also serves a full breakfast, with just as many menu options as the lunch and dinner menus—or at least close to it. Better yet? Breakfast is served all day.

I like the all-American options: two eggs, toast and bacon. It's simple, but that's kind of the name of the game here. Simple food, great tastes. There's also plenty for those with a sweet tooth, from sourdough French toast to a short stack of fluffy pancakes smothered in maple syrup.

Those who come hungry should try the breakfast burrito: three eggs, sausage, bell peppers, onions, jack cheese and pico de gallo wrapped inside of a warm flour tortilla and finished with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado. If that isn’t enough, it also comes with a side of browned potatoes or hash browns.

Those feeling a bit out of it in the early hours might benefit from a biscuits and gravy combo or a breakfast burger, complete with grilled pineapple and one egg, over-medium.

The basco Benedict is another stand-out, a benedict with chorizo and topped with avocado and jalapeno. Scroll through the rest of the omelets, scrambles and sides. And don’t forget the kids—the kids menu isn’t short in options either, offering everything from a Mickey Mouse pancake to battered cod.

Details

Website: https://archiesreno.com

2195 N Virginia St.

Reno, Nevada 89503

Phone: 775-322-9595

Email: [email protected]