The Cheese Board debuts Sunday brunch in south Reno

By: Nora Tarte

Hamburger and chips.
The Cheeseboard in south Reno has new options. Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO.

The expansions at The Cheese Board in Reno have me hooked. The cheese-centric business offers dining in two Reno locations and has expanded weekend hours of their decadent charcuterie boards and a wine pairing with a Sunday brunch served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Reno spot.

The menu is the ideal combination of savory bites and sweet decadence. While I have a feeling the options may turn with the seasons, for now, I’m sinking my fork into crunchy bites of thick-cut churro French toast adorned with a cream cheese drizzle and fresh berries, and slices of seeded wheat bread loaded with mashed avocado, radish shoots, hard-boiled egg, pickled onions, cotija cheese and crema before it’s sprinkled with salt and pepper.

The menu boasts just six items, but each is curated by kitchen staff to bring intense flavors that don’t skimp on ingredients, offering up a simple menu of items that somehow don’t taste simple.

Drinks at The Cheeseboard in south Reno.
Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO

For those who crave a savory breakfast, the breakfast sandwich can’t be beat. Served with crispy bacon, eggs and melted cheddar cheese, it’s the chipotle aioli, fresh arugula and toasted brioche roll that make it a standout. Order it with a side of potato dippers dunked into a house-made aioli, and you’ll be licking your fingers before heading out the door.

Other items include a rotating quiche of the day, a vegetarian-friendly breakfast burrito and a sausage burrito for carnivores. Don’t forget to peruse the fresh pastry case for other morning options to chow down next to a cup of morning coffee. 

While it’s the food that had me running into the Meadow Creek shopping center across from Reno Ice, another fun addition to Sunday brunch at The Cheese Board is the liquid brunch menu, a collection of five boozy breakfast options plus canned cocktails and a specialty coffee and tea menu.

Whether you’re sipping on a steaming decaf americano, finished with oat milk and raw sugar, or fully indulging in a Cutwater canned Bloody Mary, you’ll be satisfied and perhaps crave more.

The best item on the liquid menu has to be the mimosa flights. An entire bottle of bubbles is the base of this morning drink option, which perhaps should be shared with friends. Simply grab your sparkling wine of choice from the shelf and pair it with three of the following: orange juice, pineapple juice, guava nectar or seasonal juice, all for $21. The specialty mimosa offers just one glass of the seasonal specialty, and a house mimosa includes one juice of choice.

The michelada is another showstopper, featuring Farmer’s Valle Mexican Lager poured over spicy tomato juice and finished with a Tajin rim.

Tuesday through Saturday, The Cheese Board is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m., serving a collection of sandwiches, salads and other entrees, plus wine and beer. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

