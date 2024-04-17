Nevada National Guard maintains strong enlistment numbers

Buoyed by a good fiscal year in 2023, the Nevada National Guard continues to maintain strong enlistment numbers among the 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. It exceeded its goal at the federal fiscal year’s six-month mark as of April 1.

According to the Nevada National Guard, this trend comes after a strong year in 2023 in which the state’s military bucked national recruiting trends.

“I am proud of this showing at the halfway mark of the recruiting year,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general. “With the creation of the all-volunteer force after the Vietnam War, in the post-draft era, recruiting has become so important to sustain our military, continue our various missions and provide support for our state and nation. These are encouraging numbers.”

The Nevada Army National Guard ranked 12th out of the 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia in terms of the total percentage of its recruiting end-strength goal. The state’s Army Guard reached 111% of its end-strength goal of 197 enlistments by exceeding the goal with 219 new incoming soldiers during this fiscal year.

The Nevada Army National Guard has 3,300 soldiers. The Nevada Air Guard, which has 1,100 in its ranks, also had a good six months since October by meeting its recruiting goal with 65 recruits. According to the Nevada Air Guard, it ranks 20th among the other states. Berry said the Nevada National Guard includes members of the communities they serve.

“We are neighbors helping neighbors,” he said.