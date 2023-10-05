72.1 F
Nevada National Guard maintains recruiting numbers

By: Steve Ranson

The Nevada National Guard continues to be one of the top states for enlistments. Both the Nevada Army and Air National Guards have met or exceeded their recruiting goals for the 2023 fiscal year. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group file photo.

Nevada’s  National Guard maintains strong enlistment numbers among the other states, territories and the District of Columbia per nationwide figures.

According to a statement released this week by the Nevada National Guard, both the Army and Air Guards have either exceeded or met their recruiting goals for the 2023 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30. The National Guard has also seen an increase of more than 30% of women enlisting for the fourth straight year. This exceeds the numbers reported in the military.

Recruitment goals for the Nevada Army National Guard ranked seventh out of 54 states and territories in percentage of its recruiting and strength goals. The state’s Army Guard reached 100% of its Department of Defense-designated goal of 359 enlistments. This number surpasses the goal by one recruit.

“That figure is about 10% of the Nevada Army National Guard total of about 3,400 soldiers,” Nevada Guard officials said in a statement.

The Nevada Air National Guard ranked 11th in the nation against other states and met its recruiting goal with 94 recruits during the 2023 fiscal year.

“The Nevada National Guard has bucked national recruiting trends and has proven to remain an attractive option for employment in the Silver State,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general, whose daughter enlisted in the Air National Guard this past fiscal year. “To recruit and retain our force, we’ve more than doubled our efforts to create an inclusive culture and provide guardsmen the care and support they need when they return home from deployment or conclude an extended state activation.”

Berry said the Nevada National Guard is a service organization that includes members of the communities they serve. 

“We are neighbors helping neighbors,” he added.

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

