Nevada National Guard academy offers teens the opportunity to get back on track (sponsored)

by Heather Goulding

Once a high school student slips behind on school credits, it becomes more and more likely that they won’t be able to graduate. It can feel pointless to go to school, and things can spiral out of control. The National Guard offers a way out of this hole for 16–18-year-olds who want to change their lives. The Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy (BBYCA) offers high school dropouts and students at risk of dropping out, a residential, tuition-free opportunity to recover high school credits and build life- and work-readiness skills.

Youth Challenge academies, funded jointly by the National Guard Bureau and the hosting state, operate in 30 states. When Grace Nichols told me about the Youth Challenge program in 2018, long before Nevada’s BBYCA opened its doors, I thought it sounded too good to be true. So, we visited an out-of- state sister Youth Challenge academy, and we asked program graduates about their experiences with the military-style program.

The first student I talked with was eager to share his story of transformation, “I didn’t think I would graduate from high school. I wasn’t on track. But now, I got my diploma. With my name on it. I earned it.” He beamed with pride.

The personalized educational program and academic structure allow students to recover up to a year’s worth of credits during the 5 ½-month residential portion of the program. Several students talked about how they dramatically turned their grades around. One student told me, “Before I came here, I was a 0.25 GPA student. Now I am a 4.0 GPA student, and I have some of the best grades at the academy.” The program graduates I spoke with talked about how they gained self-confidence, purpose, and hope for their futures.

Another student told me, “My family seen in me that I’ve changed just by being more happy, more talkative, and just being more fun with everyone. You know, it makes me feel great. I made them feel proud. It made a big difference for me.”

Another academy student was eager to share, “Now, I’m excited about my future.”

Youth Challenge academies teach students eight core skill sets: academic excellence, life coping skills, service to the community, physical fitness, health and hygiene, responsible citizenship, job skills, and leadership/followership. After graduating from the residential portion of the program, the program continues to support students for an additional year through trained mentors.

The program is tough. Students, referred to as cadets while at the academy, are required to complete daily physical training, spend long hours studying, and participate in community service. And the hard work pays off.

One young student was pleased to share, “I’ve caught up with my credits. I’m not failing. I’m not the person that people think I was. I’m a new and improved person. That’s what I am.” Nevada’s BBYCA opened in 2021. The campus, located in Carlin, Nevada, hosts two cohorts a year. One begins in January, the other in July. Nevadans who are interested in the program can learn more about it and the application process at battlebornyouthchallenge.org. Informational presentations are offered throughout the state and online throughout the year.

The academy is a voluntary program. Students cannot be on parole or probation or indicted for a felony offense. Participants must be willing to be drug-free during the program, as the academy has a zero-tolerance drug-use policy.

I attended a BBYCA graduation ceremony in June of 2023, so I could see Nevada’s own students walk across the stage. I knew Nevada’s Youth Challenge was, itself, on track when the mother of a program graduate tearfully shared, “This program saved my son’s life. Saved his life.” Nevada is lucky to have a Youth Challenge Academy. It’s an effective program that offers the chance for young Nevadans to build a brighter, healthier, and happier future. Program staff are deeply committed to transforming students lives for the better. Families with struggling teens should consider this excellent resource.

It was an immense privilege to work with Grace Nichols and a group of National Guard professionals to help bring this program to Nevada. The success has fueled my desire to continue working for the benefit of Nevada as an Assemblywoman for District 27.

About Heather Goulding

Heather Goulding championed the creation of Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy as a citizen lobbyist during the 2019 legislative session. The Nevada National Guard presented Grace Nichols and Heather with Nevada Commendation Medals in recognition of their leadership in bringing the program to

Nevada.

