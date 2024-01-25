47 F
Reno resident is the new U.S. property and fiscal officer

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Nevada Army Guard Lt. Col. Andrew Wagner official photo.

Lt. Col. Andrew Wagner, a 46-year-old Reno resident, was recently tapped as the new U.S. Property and Fiscal Officer. Wagner is the 10th USPFO officer for the Nevada Guard since the end of World War II. He succeeds Col. Mary Devine.

Wagner oversees nearly $1 billion in federal assets in the possession of the Nevada Army and Air Guard. He will also keep tabs on the $200 million the Nevada Army and Air Guard receive yearly in federal funds for payroll and operational expenses. 

He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2021. Wagner, who is slated to become a colonel within a few months, was the deputy USPFO in the past year. He is also a Black Hawk helicopter pilot and was the executive officer for C Company, 1-168th Aviation, during its deployment to Afghanistan in 2008. The Company medically evacuated more than 1,000 people during the deployment.

Since his second deployment to Afghanistan, Wagner worked primarily as Reno’s Army Aviation Support Facility commander. The facility oversees the daily operations and maintenance of the state’s six UH-60L Black Hawks and seven CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

Source: Nevada Army and Air Guard

