86.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentMilitary

Fire center requests Nevada Air Guard C-130 

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Dan Wilson, a fixed-wing parking tender for the Bureau of Land Management, assisted earlier in the week with launching an aerial firefighting aircrew aboard a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped C-130H assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing at Klamath Falls Air Tanker Base, Oregon.
Dan Wilson, a fixed-wing parking tender for the Bureau of Land Management, assisted earlier in the week with launching an aerial firefighting aircrew aboard a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped C-130H assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing at Klamath Falls Air Tanker Base, Oregon. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis.

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) requested on Wednesday a C-130 aircraft from the Nevada Air National Guard to support wildland firefighting operations in several western states.

 The 152nd Airlift Wing C-130, equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS), replaces the 153rd Airlift Wing out of the Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne. The C-130 will join the 302nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.  Both airlift wings are with the U.S. Forest Service and other state and federal agencies fighting wildfires across the West since Aug. 3.

According to a spokesperson from the Nevada ANG, all MAFFS units will initially be based out of the Klamath Falls (Oregon) Airtanker Base. Senior Master Sgt. Paula S. Macomber said having military C-130s that can be converted into air tankers provides a critical “surge” capability that can be used to bolster wildfire suppression efforts when commercial air tankers are fully committed or not readily available.

A long, wet winter had conditions ripe for a late fire season this year.

“The 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, proudly supports the aerial firefighting mission,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sargent, commander of the 192nd Airlift Wing. “We’ve dedicated people, aircraft, and training to this mission, and we are determined to help the nation and assist with this effort.

As of Wednesday, 85 reported fires have burned 546,988 acres in 12 states, according to the NIFC website.

Macomber said the initial request lasts through the end of August.  She said the High Rollers initially activated during the 2022 firefighting season from Sept. 6-14, flying four sorties, accomplishing five drops accumulating 8,087 gallons of fire retardant. 

The MAFFS aircraft can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. The system slides into the back of the military aircraft, and retardant is released through a nozzle on the rear left side.

Eight different agencies and organizations are part of NIFC, including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, and U.S. Forest Service. NIFC is the nation’s support center for wildland firefighting.

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Library books explained to county commission after complaints by small group of far-right activists

Education
Library staff gave a presentation to commissioners on how the library selects books and how it handles reconsideration requests by the community. 

Saint Mary’s celebrates 115 years in Reno, continues to offer new technology (sponsored)

Sponsored
This year marks 115 years since Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center entered the Northern Nevada area.

Nevada receives three federal grants to treat people with substance use disorder 

Government
Three different organizations in the state received a combined $1.7 million in federal grants to expand the treatment of substance use.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sparks has an ‘acting city manager’; Manager Krutz ‘temporarily unavailable’

Government
Embattled Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is “unavailable,” according to city officials who declined to say more about his absence at Monday’s city council meeting.

What Vaughn Middle School will look like

Education
Washoe County school trustees yesterday unanimously approved $5.2 million for pre-construction work to rebuild Vaughn Middle School.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC