Five events in Reno this week: jazz and more

Music is the focus of this week’s recommended events. The Reno Jazz Festival returns to the University of Nevada, Reno campus–with jam sessions at Laughing Planet–and runs from April 25-27, 2024. Dweezil Zappa is in town, playing the GSR on the 24th, and Apex Concerts presets “Spark of Genius.”
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
- The Quality of Life at Reno Little Theater. From award-winning writer Jane Anderson comes this “magnetic work of theater” (The San Francisco Chronicle) filled with compassion and humor. Dinah and Bill, a devout, church-going couple from the Midwest, are struggling to keep their lives intact after the loss of their daughter.
Editor’s picks
- Apex Concerts: Spark of Genius. Apex Concerts presents its Grand Season Finale with “Spark of Genius,” a program with an all-star cast featuring violinists Stella Chen and Sean Lee, violists Matthew Lipman and Milena Pájaro-van de Stadt, as well as Apex co-Directors Dmitri Atapine and Hyeyeon Park. Works explored are all centered on the idea of what exactly is the spark of true inspiration and genius.
- Independent Bookstore Day 2024. Local book store, Sundance Books and Music invites you to the all-day celebration of Independent Bookstore Day. It is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April.
- 2024 Reno Jazz Festival. The 2024 Reno Jazz Festival celebrates 62 years with an vast lineup of jazz artists and artist educators. The festival is devoted to educating and inspiring the next generation of jazz musicians.
- TMCC Frank N Bender Logistics Leadership Conference. TMCC and the Frank Bender Center for Applied Logistics Management are hosting a day of speakers and industry/student networking for the 2024 Logistics Leadership Conference. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for TMCC Logistics students pursuing an Applied Science Degree in Logistics Operations Management.
- Northern Nevada InterVarsity Fundraising Gala. Join the InterVarsity for a night of celebration, community and fun. The Gala is an opportunity to connect with college students and the Northern Nevada community.