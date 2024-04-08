Five events in Reno this week: National Poetry Month, sports and a Coldplay tribute

In Reno this week: Participate in a conversation with National Book Award-winner Colum McCann and Diane Foley about “From Murder to Atonement: Confronting My Son’s Killer.” City of Reno Poet Laureate Jesse James Ziegler will also be giving a poetry walk (details below).

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

The Quality of Life at Reno Little Theater. From award-winning writer Jane Anderson comes this “magnetic work of theater” (The San Francisco Chronicle) filled with compassion and humor. Dinah and Bill, a devout, church-going couple from the Midwest, are struggling to keep their lives intact after the loss of their daughter.

Cumbia Night to Support Lily Baran for Reno City Council, Ward 1. Support Lily Baran for City Council at Dead Ringer Analog Bar on Wed. April 10. It’s free, but a suggested donation of $25 is suggested.

Birds of Truckee Meadows: Bird Identification Workshops. Learn to identify your local birds with Lahontan Audubon Society. Registration for the Birds of Truckee Meadows classes is now open. This 5-class series goes from birding basics up to flycatcher identification.



Editor’s picks