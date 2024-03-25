Five events in Reno this week: Film Noir, authors, pets and music

Film Noir, author events, music and mental health (with pets) are our featured events in Reno this week. Author Shaun Griffin will be at Sundance Books for a talk, and Reno Improv has a sketch comedy starting this week and into April.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

The Quality of Life at Reno Little Theater. From award-winning writer Jane Anderson comes this “magnetic work of theater” (The San Francisco Chronicle) filled with compassion and humor. Dinah and Bill, a devout, church-going couple from the Midwest, are struggling to keep their lives intact after the loss of their daughter.

Editor’s picks