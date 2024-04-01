Five events in Reno this week: Menopause the Musical, self-defense, baseball

The Aces open their 2024 season this week, challenging Sacramento, while the University of Nevada men’s baseball team faces Sac State. Both games are on Tuesday. Also this week: Baritone Christopher Grundy will give a presentation with music at the Hall Hall on the UNR campus, and Menopause the Musical opens this week at The Row.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

The Quality of Life at Reno Little Theater. From award-winning writer Jane Anderson comes this “magnetic work of theater” (The San Francisco Chronicle) filled with compassion and humor. Dinah and Bill, a devout, church-going couple from the Midwest, are struggling to keep their lives intact after the loss of their daughter.

Editor’s picks