Five events in Reno this week: Bounce house madness and ballet

A massive bounce house extravaganza is scheduled this week at Meadowood Mall. There’s also a crafts and gifts show, local music and new choreography hosted by Sierra Nevada Ballet. There are plenty more listings on our calendar.
Sponsored events
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
- Reno+Sparks Chamber: Biggest Biz Expo Ever. The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce is hosting The Biggest Biz Expo Ever. The event is open to the public and offers FREE admission. Plan to attend to meet and greet some of the amazing companies doing business in the Truckee Meadows.
Editor’s picks
- Sci-On! Science +Fiction Film Fest. Based at the iconic Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center, this festival seeks to recognize, reward and showcase outstanding science and science-fiction films and filmmakers. Viewers can enjoy submissions from around the world and vote for their favorites in the Science and Space Film, Animation, and Live-Action Sci-Fi shorts categories.
- PIPES ON THE RIVER: Howard Bennett. Howard Bennett is an organist who first became fascinated with the pipe organ in the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Virginia City, where he grew up. Retiring after serving 30 years in the Douglas County School District, Howard has become an expert in maintaining eight historic instruments scattered across northern Nevada. He will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church.
- Spring Arts & Gifts Show. Experience a diverse collection of unique and handcrafted artworks, jewelry, home decor, and more, brought to you by talented artisans from around the region.
- Brew, Brats & Ballet – A Celebration of New Choreography. Experience the thrill of new choreography as Sierra Nevada Ballet presents new short works by local and out-of-state dance artists. Sip on select microbrews, savor tasty bratwursts, and immerse yourself in the creative process of each choreographic artist.
- Funbox Reno. A bounce house park is coming to Reno. Famous for fun for the whole family, enjoy the experience located at the rear of Meadowood Mall by Round1 Bowling & Arcade, featuring 25,000 sq. ft. of continuous jumping zones connecting 10 different play areas.