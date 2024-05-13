Five events in Reno this week: History, drama, emo

Drama and history are on tap this week in Reno. Two new plays are running – one from Damonte Ranch High School students, and the other is a new production at Good Luck Macbeth. The Nevada Historical Society is also hosting a talk with Dr. Alicia Barber, who knows Reno’s history inside and out.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

2024 Seedling Sale – Great Basin Community Food Co-op May 18. Don’t miss this opportunity to start your spring and summer garden with plants acclimated to our Nevada climate! Local farmers will be selling a huge variety of healthy seedlings and sharing their tips on growing in the high desert.

Editor’s picks