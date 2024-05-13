Five events in Reno this week: History, drama, emo

Drama and history are on tap this week in Reno. Two new plays are running – one from Damonte Ranch High School students, and the other is a new production at Good Luck Macbeth. The Nevada Historical Society is also hosting a talk with Dr. Alicia Barber, who knows Reno’s history inside and out.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- 2024 Seedling Sale – Great Basin Community Food Co-op May 18. Don’t miss this opportunity to start your spring and summer garden with plants acclimated to our Nevada climate! Local farmers will be selling a huge variety of healthy seedlings and sharing their tips on growing in the high desert.
Editor’s picks
- ”You May Have 6” by DC Cathro. You May Have 6 is a world premiere from playwright DC Cathro examining what happens after you die. Follow Roger as he is told to choose 6 people to join him in the afterlife. What does life look like once you pass?
- The Emo Night Tour. The Emo Night Tour Band will play some of the biggest emo songs with the DJs spinning the angst your teenage heart desires all night long that will make you feel like you’re at Warped Tour ‘08 minus all the dust and melting in the sun.
- Nevada Historical Society presents High Noon with Neal Cobb Spring Series. Live on Facebook and Zoom, the Nevada Historical Society presents High Noon with Neal Cobb, a history series that delves into fascinating Nevada topics with local experts. The May Speaker is Alicia Barber Alicia Barber, Ph.D., a writer, historian and founder of the historical consulting firm Stories in Place.
- Nick Eng at RPM. Nick Eng is a singer-songwriter and recording artist from the Biggest Little City of Reno. His music is the epitome of driving, jangly pop-rock topped with a shimmering polish. Along with his catchy compositional skills, he also plays a plethora of instruments.
- PAC Drama at Damonte Ranch High presents “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The Fantastic Mr. Fox” is presented by the Performing Arts Center at Damonte Ranch High School. This is a student-directed performance of the enchanting Roald Dahl tale about the extraordinary adventures of three nasty farmers, two curious creatures, a family of foxes and a hero.