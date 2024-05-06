Five events in Reno this week: dancing and divorces

Those Nevada divorce ranches are being discussed this week as part of the Nevada Historical Society’s writers’ series. Also this week in Reno are an author talk, live music, and a freeform dance gathering. The Lahontan Audubon Society is also hosting a bird identification workshop.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

Reno+Sparks Chamber: Biggest Biz Expo Ever. The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce is hosting The Biggest Biz Expo Ever. The event is open to the public and offers FREE admission. Plan to attend to meet and greet some of the amazing companies doing business in the Truckee Meadows.

