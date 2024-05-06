Five events in Reno this week: dancing and divorces

Those Nevada divorce ranches are being discussed this week as part of the Nevada Historical Society’s writers’ series. Also this week in Reno are an author talk, live music, and a freeform dance gathering. The Lahontan Audubon Society is also hosting a bird identification workshop.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
- Reno+Sparks Chamber: Biggest Biz Expo Ever. The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce is hosting The Biggest Biz Expo Ever. The event is open to the public and offers FREE admission. Plan to attend to meet and greet some of the amazing companies doing business in the Truckee Meadows.
Editor’s picks
- A Murder Mystery, Family Story, & Love Letter to Strong Women Everywhere: Author Talk w/ Nina Simon. Nothing brings a family together like a murder next door. You’re invited to join Nina Simon online as she chats about her lighthearted whodunnit about a grandmother-mother-daughter trio of amateur sleuths, Mother-Daughter Murder Night.
- What Was Really Going On At Those Nevada Divorce Ranches? Fact and Fiction. The Nevada Historical Society presents “What Was Really Going On At Those Nevada Divorce Ranches? Fact and Fiction” on May 8 at 5 p.m. as part of its popular Writers’ Wednesday series. Author Sandra McGee, co-author of a divorce ranch memoir with her late husband, Bill, will explore the enduring mystique of this era with Carson City novelist P.W. Borgman.
- Reno Ecstatic Dance is a freeform dance gathering. It is a family-friendly event dedicated to self-expression. Though dancing has been a spiritual practice and celebration for as long as human memory can recall, “ecstatic dance” began in the ‘60s, with its birthplace of California. This now global approach is a sober, non-verbal dance that allows individuals to connect more deeply with themselves.
- Marcus King at GSR. King faces heartache, addiction, and mental health head-on in his music. The Grammy-nominated fourth-generation musician started playing guitar at 8, following in the footsteps of his guitarist father and grandpa. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he has established himself with unparalleled performance prowess.
- Birds of Truckee Meadows: Bird Identification Workshops. Learn to identify your local birds with the Lahontan Audubon Society. Registration for the Birds of Truckee Meadows classes is now open! This 5-class series goes from birding basics all the way up to flycatcher identification.