Five events in Reno this week: Record Store Day and punk rock

In Reno this week: The Reno Punk Rock Flea market is back with a kick-off party at The Holland Project, featuring live bands and local food trucks. The market itself is Saturday and Sunday. Also for music lovers is Record Store day on Saturday.
Bargain hunters can explore over 100 homes at the Somersett community-wide garage sale, offering a wide range of items.
The Saving Our Wild Horses and Wildlife Conference this week is a gathering for conservationists and policymakers to discuss wildlife issues.
Sponsored events
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
- The Quality of Life at Reno Little Theater. From award-winning writer Jane Anderson comes this “magnetic work of theater” (The San Francisco Chronicle) filled with compassion and humor. Dinah and Bill, a devout, church-going couple from the Midwest, are struggling to keep their lives intact after the loss of their daughter.
- Festival of Colors at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. It is a multicultural event that brings the community together with music, DJs, yoga and more.
Editor’s picks
- ‘Sorry I’m Late and Other Lies’ by Mojo Montelongo. Join Mojo Montelongo and an ensemble of storytellers in ‘Sorry I’m Late and Other Lies’, a journey through the art of deception and its transformative power. From outrageous fibs to heartfelt confessions, this storytelling event invites audiences to reflect on the role of deceit in our lives and the unexpected wisdom it can impart.
- Record Store Day is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role they play in their communities. Recycled Records and Sundance Books and Music are both selling vinyl.
