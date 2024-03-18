Five events in Reno this week: history and skiing

This week in Reno, catch the latest ski-themed movies hitting the slopes of our local screens, or, for those with a taste for the intellectual, prepare to have your curiosity piqued with deep dives into history, both local and classics from ancient Greece.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
Editor’s picks
- Legend Has It Ski Movie Party. Legend Has It, the newest ski movie coming to the Schussboom Brewhouse Theater, is playing on Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. The brewery will serve beers and food in its brewhouse, and raffle tickets will be given out for each beer or food item you order.
- George and Elia Whittell, the Accidental Conservationists. Local authors and historians David and Gayle Woodruff re-enact the characters of one of the wealthiest couples on the West Coast during the 1920s through 1950s. They kept an African Lion for a pet, owned over 25 miles of Lake Tahoe waterfront, built one of the most beautiful estates on Lake Tahoe’s shore, hosted high-stakes poker games with the rich and famous, and unintentionally conserved a large portion of Lake Tahoe lands for the public to enjoy today.
- On Retelling Greek Classics: An Exploration of the Modern Epics with Madeline Miller. You’re invited to a conversation with Madeline Miller, author of “The Song of Achilles and Circe,” as she discusses her body of work and her process of retelling Greek classics into modern epics in fiction.
- Nevada Historical Society presents High Noon with Neal Cobb Spring Series: “A Marvelous Feat.” Live on Facebook and Zoom, the Nevada Historical Society presents High Noon with Neal Cobb, a history series that delves into fascinating Nevada topics with local experts. Neal Cobb is a passionate historian and honorary curator for the Nevada Historical Society.
- Biggest Little Easter Egg Hunt and Resource Fair. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature games, face painting, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny and the opportunity for caregivers to speak with over 70 different community organizations to learn about resources to help families thrive.