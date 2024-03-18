Five events in Reno this week: history and skiing

This week in Reno, catch the latest ski-themed movies hitting the slopes of our local screens, or, for those with a taste for the intellectual, prepare to have your curiosity piqued with deep dives into history, both local and classics from ancient Greece.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

Editor’s picks