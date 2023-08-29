86 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentMilitary

Sen. Rosen requests ‘Super Hercules’ aircraft for Reno-based Air Guard

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Photo By Airman 1st Class Michelle Brooks | Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing C-130 sits on the ramp at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Reload Base, Calif. during the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System training in June of 2020. The aircraft practiced water drops in more remote areas of the Tahoe National Forest and Shasta-Trinity National Forest. MAFFS aircraft reload water at McClellan and travel to drop zones on each forest for the practice drops.
Photo By Airman 1st Class Michelle Brooks | Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing C-130 sits on the ramp at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Reload Base, Calif. during the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System training in June of 2020. The aircraft practiced water drops in more remote areas of the Tahoe National Forest and Shasta-Trinity National Forest. MAFFS aircraft reload water at McClellan and travel to drop zones on each forest for the practice drops.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) today requested Reno’s Nevada Air National Guard be one of a handful of Air Force and National Guard bases to receive C-130J aircraft from the federal government. 

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) signed on to a letter with Rosen to request the aircraft from the Secretary of the Air Force and Director of the Air National Guard. 

Nevada’s Air National Guard 152nd Airlift Wing, nicknamed the High Rollers, uses its C-130s for various activities, including to fight wildland fires. The High Rollers are one of four military C-130 units around the nation equipped with MAFFS for large-scale wildland firefighting. 

MAFFS is shorthand for the USDA Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System. The equipment is loaded into the cargo compartment of a C-130 aircraft and can drop up to 3,000 gallons of water or fire retardant in six seconds through a nozzle on the rear left side of the plane.

During a busy fire season, crews in the 152nd Airlift Wing can fly hundreds of firefighting missions monthly and drop several million pounds of retardant on fires. 

senator-jacky-rosen_official-474x600-1821571-2012558
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

“The decision to upgrade the Nevada Air National Guard’s C-130H fleet with C-130Js would have a substantial impact on their readiness and firefighting capabilities in Nevada, California and throughout the western United States, a vast region plagued by devastating wildland fires,” the senators wrote. “The [Nevada Air National Guard’s] 152nd Airlift Wing [in Reno] flies its legacy C-130s in some of the hottest temperatures, highest elevations, and in the most challenging mountainous environments of any C-130 unit.” 

The C-130J “Super Hercules” is the newest of Lockheed Martin’s four-engine turboprop military transport planes. The model was introduced in 1999 as an overhaul of the C-130H “Hercules” — an older model introduced in 1956, which the Nevada Air National Guard currently flies — with new engines and other upgrades like digital avionics.

Securing the aircraft has been a multi-year effort for Rosen. In 2022, she introduced the Modernizing Aerial Fire Fighting Support (MAFFS) for the National Guard Act. The bipartisan bill would have improved Reno’s chances of receiving C-130Js by requiring the U.S. Air Force to include the MAFFS mission in the selection criteria for aircraft placement.

That bill didn’t pass through Congress, but Sen. Rosen said she continues to press Air Force officials to take MAFFS capabilities into account for C-130J allocation. 

The High Rollers were activated during the 2020 fire season to help with fire suppression efforts in the West, resulting in their most extensive firefighting activation—from July 29 through Oct. 3. They were activated again for the 2021 fire season.  

Last year, the unit doubled the number of aircraft commanders certified on MAFFS, anticipating lengthier firefighting deployments and busier wildfire seasons. 

Major General Ondra Berry, Nevada Adjutant General, said the Nevada National Guard has for years worked to upgrade its aging fleet of C-130s. 

“The Nevada Air National Guard was named as the newest MAFFS unit in 2016, flying low and slow over treacherous terrain and dangerous wildland fires,” Berry said. “If any unit is in need of the most capable airframes, it’s the Nevada Air National Guard, with its C-130 unit centrally located in Reno near the majority of these conflagrations that have increasingly plagued western states in recent years.”

The four senators who penned the C-130J request letter sent today agreed. 

“As devastating wildland fires become more common occurrences in Nevada, California and the western United States, it is critical to have increased capabilities for these firefighting missions,” the senators wrote. “In light of this, we believe basing determinations should be made based on location and the missions served in particular regions of the country. Ensuring that the Air National Guard is ready to assist and respond to these emergencies should be a priority as you consider where to base more capable aircraft.”

The use of military assets in firefighting—limited to those units with MAFFS—has been in place since 1974. The units provide surge capacity and are called into service once private, contracted air tanker resources are exhausted and additional support is necessary.

Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Smith and River presents the Frank Family Vineyards wine dinner (sponsored)

Sponsored
Join Smith and River, an American Bistro in the Riverwalk District of downtown Reno on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:00 p.m. for a four-course prix fixe dinner created by Executive Chef Christian Flores.

Photos: Reno Bike Project matches burners with bikes

Arts & Entertainment
More than 1,700 bicycles are headed to the Black Rock Desert thanks to the Reno Bike Project.

Sparks city manager put on leave after showing up to work today

Government
Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz was placed on paid leave before a Sparks City Council meeting today. 

Popular

Sparks to consider severing employment with manager Krutz, buying out his contract for $600,000

Government
The Sparks City Council today scheduled a special Friday meeting to buy out City Manager Neil Krutz's contract. The city will pay $600,000 to buy out Krutz’s remaining term.

National faculty association files brief in NSHE gender discrimination lawsuit

Education
The Nevada Faculty Alliance was joined by the American Association of University Professors this month in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in an appeal of a case against the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents that alleges gender discrimination. 

The Smiths to expand the Roundabout brand throughout northern Nevada

Business
Colin and Mary Beth Smith are the power couple behind Reno’s legacy Roundabout brand and Smith and River, the ultra-chic RiverWalk restaurant. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC