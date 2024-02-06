Air Guard colonels receive Clark award

Col. Jenelle Kimsey of Reno and Col. Kyle Cerfoglio of Sparks were recently recognized with the Drennan A. Clark Order of Nevada award.

The Order of Nevada is presented for 25 years of exceptionally meritorious service in the military, with 20 of those years served in the Nevada National Guard. The award is named after retired Maj. Gen. Drennan Clark, who served as Nevada’s Adjutant General from 1986 to 2001. Cerfoglio’s father, retired Brig. Gen. Larry Cerfoglio, helped create the award more than two decades ago.

The careers of Cerfoglio, director Nevada’s Joint Operations, and Kimsey, director of Staff, Air National Guard, crossed paths on numerous occasions, including their efforts leading the Nevada Air National Guard’s support during the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Both Kimsey and Cerfoglio served as commanders of the 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, and they are graduates of Sparks High School.