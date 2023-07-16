Sparks man promoted to brigadier general

Waters reflects on 40-year career that began in Panama

By Steve Ranson, Nevada News Group

RENO-STEAD AIRPORT — A soldier who rose through the ranks of the military was promoted to the rank of brigadier general Friday in a ceremony conducted at the Nevada Army National Guard’s aviation facility.

Brig. Gen. Dan Waters of Sparks has spent 39 years in the military, enlisting after graduating from high school in Tempe, Arizona.

As one of two Nevada Army National Guard generals responsible for 3,300 soldiers statewide, Waters will continue serving as director of the Combined Joint Staff, a position he assumed earlier this year. Waters was also eligible for promotion.

“I love Nevada, I love the military and I love the mission,” said the 55-year-old general.

Adjutant General Maj. Gen Ondra Berry praised Waters before promoting the veteran aviator.

“We can’t thank you and your family for all you have done,” Berry said before several hundred Nevada Guard members and civilians.

Berry recapped Waters’ career not only in Nevada but during several overseas tours.

“It’s a huge leap of faith,” Berry said when someone of Waters’ background receives a promotion to general. “Missions don’t happen to us. We are the defenders of freedom and enforcers of peace.”

Nevada’s two Army brigadier generals also serve as advisers to Berry, who was appointed in September 2019. Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong is the Nevada Army National Guard’s Land Component commander, while Waters will oversee human resources, intelligence, joint operations, cyber security, the counter drug task force, emergency management and the 92nd Civil Support Team.

Berry, along with Waters’ wife Kimberly and two of their adult children, assisted the state’s newest general with replacing his rank. The general’s one-star flag was also presented to him.

After Waters was introduced and requested to come to the podium, he received loud, enthusiastic clapping and cheering for more than a half minute from the guests.