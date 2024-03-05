Buenos Grill celebrates 25 years

I’m officially convinced that Mayberry Landing has it all. The quaint shopping center near Caughlin Ranch is full of locally owned gems, from pastry shops with Italian influence to Greek restaurants with accessible yet high-end cuisine.

Mexican restaurant Buenos Grill has been a staple in Mayberry Landing for a long time. The business, owned by Greg and Mimi Butler, is celebrating 25 years of serving the Reno community. Officially, the anniversary is in April, but they’ll be enjoying the milestone all year long.

Dining in at Buenos is a must. The décor is simply too cute, too on-theme to miss. And the wraparound porch on a sunny day is all the good vibes and vitamin D I need—hopefully with a side of cerveza.

But whether you’re there for a celebration or just grabbing food to go, you won’t be disappointed in the grub. The food at Buenos is surprisingly light and fresh for cuisine, sometimes associated with carbs and melted cheese.

The menu at Buenos is extensive, with everything from quesadillas and burritos to street tacos and nachos. And while your favorites are undeniably there—warm flour tortillas served with citrus honey and spicy chorizo tacos the size of your palm—there are also some unexpected gems. For example, I’m not sure where else I’ve ever seen a brie and mango quesadilla—a flour tortilla oozing melted brie cheese combined with the restaurant’s fresh mango salsa and cooked over a hot griddle.

Buenos participated in Reno’s Vegan Chef Challenge, and they still offer the meals created for the event, including avocado or mushroom tacos, a Baja cauli taco and a coconut crunch tofu appetizer (boasting plant-based coconut shrimp-tofu, coconut tempura batter and orange chili dipping sauce).

For something light and packed with protein and veggies, the chicken Caesar wrap is a definite contender. Essentially, it’s a chicken Caesar salad wrapped up in a flour tortilla stuffed with crisp romaine lettuce and grilled chicken. The vegan chef avocado taco is also delicious, featuring a creamy vegan beer-battered avocado served with cream slaw over a flour tortilla. Every dish can be customized with salsas, sour cream, guacamole and more.

For a hearty meal and one big enough to share, opt for the super nachos. A step up from the menu’s regular nachos, the “super” version is served with the works—melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, chicken and black beans. Order it with fresh jalapenos to add a kick.

For dessert, churros, Mexican flan, ice cream bars, cones and popsicles and vegan lemon shortbread cookies offer plenty of options for satisfying a sweet tooth.

Buenos has plenty more for lunch and dinner, plus a breakfast menu boasting burritos and chilaquiles. And a kids menu for smaller diners.

At the end of the day, there’s too much to try in a single sitting, even if you’re dining with friends. Luckily, the atmosphere and friendly staff make coming back a must. And with the ease of a counter-serve ordering system, there’s enough time to chow, even if it’s just for lunch.