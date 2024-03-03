Lounge: a moody wine bar hides in a south Reno strip mall

You might have seen Lounge’s purple neon sign in the Smith’s shopping center on South Meadows Parkway. Thanks to the pair of clinking wine glasses in the sign, most can deduce what exists behind the doors. However, it’s not the usual spot for a high-end wine bar in the biggest little city. And if you don’t know what you’re looking for, you could miss the experience.

Inside, low lighting and purple and blue hues create a lounge that feels very luxe, and the wine menu only helps to elevate that reputation. While not overly expensive, the wine caters to a crowd that knows what they like. You won’t find the staples at nearby restaurants and bars but rather a more robust collection of domestic and international favorites with a wide price range.

One of the best aspects of Lounge is the staff of knowledgeable vinophiles. Behind the counter are sommeliers who can wax poetic about wines on and off the list. However, they also make the experience feel accessible, especially if you’re still learning. Simply rattle off what flavors and aromas you like, and they can match a wine to your desired profile. Or get more technical. It’s not every bar in Reno where one can talk wine regions and aging processes before selecting a drink for the evening.

For those in for a quick sip, there’s a shorter list of wines by the glass boasting California cabernets and deep, dark merlots, plus a few refreshing whites. And Lounge hosts wine tastings and other evening events where one can sip a few for free or partake in a pairing.

I gravitate toward a seat at the bar, where service promises to be quick, and I can have a more social experience. However, especially for groups, Lounge has a floor filled with comfy couches to sink into while you catch up with friends.

A food menu is also available, blasted in vibrant neon letters on the wine board near the entrance. Whether you’re here for a quick snack, want to share a few appetizers, or could use a whole meal, there are plenty of options.

Choose from favorites like deviled eggs topped with crunchy bacon or a hot spinach and artichoke dip served with pita chips. For a bit more, dive into one of the kitchen’s flatbreads. There are plenty of flavors to choose from, including a gorgonzola, pear and walnut combination.

Those who came with a bigger appetite can enjoy a sandwich such as turkey pesto or a pastrami Reuben. And I always recommend a charcuterie pairing with wine (with gluten-free crackers if needed).

While the atmosphere is inviting enough to be an evening destination, Lounge also operates as a bottle shop, with occasional discounts during tasting events. The wines are sourced everywhere from Washington to Spain, with a focus on products that can’t be found at the grocery store next door. Lounge offers personal recommendations from someone brimming with knowledge of wines worldwide.

The full bar also serves up specialty cocktails, simple boozy beverages and beer.

