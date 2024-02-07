Big Game Grub: Local restaurants prepare for Super Bowl 

If you’re hosting a Big Game party, you probably have a to-do list a mile long. And second only to who will take home the trophy in Super Bowl LVII is what you’ll serve to fuel the crowd.

The dream team

When it comes to football, pizza and wings go together like Mahomes and Kelce. Remember that these kitchen staples will be on everyone’s mind on Super Bowl Sunday, so do your best to order ahead and allow plenty of time for delivery. You might consider picking up the food yourself.

Noble Pie Parlor is taking pre-orders early in the week. The dining room will be closed on February 11, and pre-ordered pick-ups can only be between 3 and 8 p.m. (The game starts at 3:30 p.m.) Backyard chicken pizza rolls are offered this year in addition to drink specials. Brunch is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Pizzava plans for a busy Super Bowl Sunday. Do the same and order early using the Pizzava app. Other local favorites? Pizza and Wings, Smiling With Hope Pizza, Wild Garlic, Schussboom Brewing Co. and The Pizza Collective. Image courtesy of Noble Pie and used with permission.

Second string

Like in the final two minutes of the game, get creative with your plays. Instead of doing the expected, choose an alternative route. Chihuahua’s Cantina and Grill serves plates of tacos, chips, salsa and guacamole to hungry fans. To order ahead, fill out the catering form online.

If Greek food sounds appealing, Nick the Greek’s has unveiled their menu for Super Bowl Sunday, including platters of gyros, salad trays, and bowls of tzatziki and hummus. Three options stand out: Athenian Catering Package with two proteins, choice of salad, pita bread, choice of rice or fries, and tzatziki; Spartan Catering Package with three proteins, choice of salad, pita bread, choice of rice or fries, tzatziki, and choice of dessert; and Olympus Catering Package with four proteins, choice of two salads, pita bread, choice of rice or fries, tzatziki, baklava, and loukoumades.

Brothers Barbecue offers party packs on Super Bowl Sunday, plus racks of ribs for $30. Their meats can be ordered by the whole- or half-pound. There’s everything from 15-hour smoked beef brisket to applewood smoked pulled pork. Call ahead to place your order—and do it soon. There are limited spots available. A barbecue sandwich from Brothers Barbecue in Reno. Image: Nora Tarte

Another option? Consider a teriyaki bar for your Super Bowl party. The Summit location of Teriyaki Madness offers game day catering as long as you order ahead a minimum of 12 hours. (To be safe, you may want to give yourself a couple of days this weekend.) Purchase the meat of your choice, two bases (rice or noodles) and stir-fry veggies so guests can create their own bowls. Or you can order pre-packed bowls for guests to grab and go. Sides like eggrolls and edamame are available, and packs serve up to 10.

Crazy D’s Hot Chicken specializes in hot chicken served as tenders, sliders, French fries, and mac and cheese. Typical catering orders need 24-hour notice, but on big days, ordering early will help ensure parties can be accommodated. For larger events, have their food truck come straight to you.

Legends Grill is a hotspot for watching football all season long, but if you prefer to catch the Super Bowl on your couch, you can cater their grub to go. Their menu is heavy on burgers, tacos, wings and more. To set it up, fill out the catering form online.

Fantasy Team

Catering is always an option too. Up the ante on game day with some of the choices below.

The Cheese Board has two locations in Reno—one on California Avenue and the other in South Reno. Both offer catering pick-up of their decadent and aesthetically pleasing charcuterie boards, customizable to your needs. Whether it’s the main attraction or the appetizer, these boards will undoubtedly bring a touch of class to your party. Most orders require a 72-hour notice, so don’t get flagged for delaying the game here.

Von Bismarck created a Super Bowl special to cater to the sports-loving Reno foodie crowd. Pick-ups between 2 and 3 p.m. on Sunday ensure your order will be nice and fresh when you serve guests. Choose a meat pack including ribs, fried chicken, grilled cabbage and a selection of house sausages. Or pick up the pretzel pack with four house pretzels served with mustard, quark and cheese. Better yet? Go for the win and get both. Image courtesy of Von Bismarck and used with permission.

Even if you dropped the ball on catering, Churrasco has you covered. The Brazilian steakhouse is offering their rotisserie grilled meats, sides, chilled salads, desserts and sauces on game day whether you order in advance or the same day. Orders are taken at noon and 4:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and delivered through GrubHub, UberEats or DoorDash so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Mari Chuy’s has a few locations, including Reno and Sparks. With experience catering weddings, graduations, and more, handling a Super Bowl party will be easier than beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game. The customized experience is a step above and allows for creativity while you finesse the menu.

A Sweet Finish

Don’t forget to order dessert. While some catering companies will have their own, it doesn’t hurt to add an extra dose of sweetness to your table. Nothing Bundt Cakes is closed on Sundays, but you can pick up the goods on Saturday. They have football-themed treats, generic enough that you won’t offend any fans in attendance. Pick up an MVP football bundt cake in 8”, 10” or 12”, or get a pack of football Bundtinis in various flavors.