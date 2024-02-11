Dinner for Two: Valentine’s Day dinners to impress

Valentine’s Day may be a commercial holiday, but that doesn’t seem to stop Americans from spending millions on eating out on February 14. And, whether or not we’re fans of the holiday, we’ll take any excuse to indulge in a specialty menu. Read on for some of Reno’s top offerings for Valentine’s Day specials and prix fixe menus. And remember to make your reservation early so you don’t miss out on your dinner of choice!

Bistro 7 is a staple for prix fixe menus ahead of big holidays, and if you’re looking to wow your date—and their palate—this is the cozy, romantic spot to do just that. Only on Wednesday, February 14, Bistro 7 will offer its five-course menu from 4-9 PM. The first course is a phyllo cup with whipped brie, apricot compote, and almonds, followed by your choice of appetizers: lamb lollipops, stuffed mushrooms and a jumbo shrimp cocktail. Most of the menu operates as a choose your own adventure dinner, with a few options per course, ending with a berry coulis topped cheesecake or gluten-free chocolate cake.

Wild River Grille has also announced a five-course, prix fixe menu, complete with a complimentary glass of champagne and a red rose to set the mood. Reservations are limited and begin at 4 PM for dinner service. While the full menu has yet to be announced, the cost was settled at $175 per couple (not per person).

Liberty Food & Wine Exchange is bringing the love to Downtown Reno with its four-course dinner menu. The $120 meal (per couple, not person) will be served on both February 14 and 15 with reservations. Each couple can choose their own dish from the provided options, starting with soup or salad before continuing on to delicious choices such as lobster avocado bites, steak marsala and a roasted everything bagel with crusted salmon. Dessert is to share.

Also Downtown, Café Whitney, on the first floor of the Whitney Peak Hotel, is serving a three-course dinner menu on Valentine’s Day for $65 per person with the option to toast with a bottle of champagne for an added $25. Plus, all restaurant guests will enjoy complimentary valet service on the day.

The Kitchen Table in Reno announced their event menu weeks ago and is already taking reservations. If you want to dine on their Dungeness crab salad, fried pork riblets, lazy seafood stew and braised beef short ribs before finishing with a decadent dessert of mascarpone crème cake or a chocolate brownie, call ahead. The four-course menu is $98 per person and includes one item per course.

What’s more romantic than a French dinner? Reserve a table at the romantic Beaujolais Bistro. Chef Bill and his team have put together a prix fixe menu to delight the senses, starting with sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. The menu items are as decadent as always. At $150 per person, you’ll enjoy oysters on the half shell, artichoke goat cheese olive tapenade, foie gras and maitake soup, Rohan duck breast, bake phyllo and more before finishing with a dessert trio of chocolate raspberry tart, vanilla crème brulee and sorbet.

The Grill at Quail Corners is already advertising their sumptuous holiday menu. On Valentine’s Day, diners can choose from a collection of appetizers and entrees. It’s not a prix fixe menu; just a holiday special. Select from starters such as crab cakes and oysters before diving into the main course. Nothing says romance like a dish named Marry Me Chicken, a chicken breast served in parmesan cream sauce with sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and jasmine rice, especially when its preceded by Flirty Greens (a mixed greens salad with candied walnuts and cranberries). Other options include Chilean sea bass, ribeye, lobster ravioli and pork agrodolce.

Chickie’s and Pete’s inside of the Grand Sierra Resort is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a prix fixe, four-course dinner on the holiday. From 5-10 PM, come in for dinner that begins with roasted shishito peppers served with lemon garlic aioli and a Caesar salad before diving into 12 ounces of prime rib or a seafood fettuccini with vodka sauce. The final course is a white chocolate cheesecake with a dark chocolate ganache and strawberry compote. While the entire dinner will run you $68 per person, you can add a Bailey’s Chocolate Martini for $18.

Mari Chuy’s in Sparks is teasing something special for Valentine’s Day. The night promises “sweets and love,” but the details haven’t been announced yet. Call ahead to learn about their V-day specials.

Something else…

Frost Giant Creamery has gone all in on the holiday bringing a themed line-up of pick-up desserts to Reno residents. There’s no area to dine in. Instead, ice cream lovers order pints of their favorites ahead. The flavors change week to week (and are announced on Instagram). If you’re planning for Valentine’s Day, a scoop of Love is Mushy ice cream featuring bright and tangy house-made lemon bars and sweet cream ice cream or the Love is Spicy Cocoa En Fuego with Aztec chocolate, cinnamon and cayenne sounds like the perfect way to end an evening.