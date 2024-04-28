Café Central celebrates the grand reopening of its bar with signature drinks

A lineup of cotton-candy-filled stemless martini glasses was the first thing to catch my eye at the grand reopening of Café Central, a bar located on the second floor of the Silver Legacy Resort Casino, across the way from Rum Bullions Island Bar and The Brew Brothers.

The bar is adjacent to the Café Central restaurant, which offers buffet dining and Chinese food mains 24/7 inside the casino. With a separate entrance and an entrance through the restaurant, you don’t have to dine in to enjoy the cocktails on the reimagined menu.

Café Central reopened to much fanfare this month. In addition to a line-up of classic cocktails, the bar also unveiled new specialty menu items, including the aforementioned Cloud 9 cocktail. Created by pouring martini mix over a rainbow of colorful cotton candy before it’s finished with a rock candy stick, the final product is less sweet than expected but still offers a sugar rush for those indulging.

It’s part of a lineup of drinks to help guests embrace the four stages of a night on the town. In addition to Cloud 9, stage two, according to the bar menu, there’s also a First Empress-ions cocktail (stage one) made with perfectly purple Empress gin, peach schnapps, lemon juice and soda and (stage three) Pour Decisions, which is essentially an expertly hand-crafted hodge podge of liquors (tequila, vodka, gin and triple sec) that results in the bar’s version of a Long Island Iced Tea. The final stage is a spirit-forward cocktail called the Rye Rye Birdie featuring rye, lemon juice, simple syrup, grenadine and soda. Each comes with a finishing garnish to make them photo-worthy.

Those aren’t the only drinks new to the menu or worth indulging in. Mimosas also make a fun and festive cocktail experience, and Café Central is doling out some specials. In addition to a classic, the island mimosa will transport you to a tropical island far, far away, using a combination of Malibu rum, pineapple juice and sparkling wine to turn out a blue cocktail. A pomegranate mimosa is another sparkling offering, bright red and adorned with a festive floral garnish.

If it’s the wow factor you are looking for, don’t skip the micheladas. These vibrant red drinks are adorned with bright green vegetables and are ideal for drinking at any time of day.

One of the most fun experiences on the menu is the Oktoberfest offering, an everyday special that serves guests a trio of delicious and meaty sausages alongside a beer stein donning a pourable spout so you can share your favorite brew with friends.

https://www.caesars.com/silver-legacy-reno/restaurants/cafe-central/menu