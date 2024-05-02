Another Reno classic: PJ & Company 

There’s nothing like discovering another Reno classic. While we’re not immune to what’s shiny and new, some of the establishments around town that have endured recessions and growth have succeeded for a reason—and much of that is due to good food, fair portions and excellent customer service.

PJ & Company is a rustic diner boasting nostalgic Americana vibes. It’s family-owned and operated, with Steve Erickson at the helm. The setting is informal and approachable, welcoming everyone to Wells Avenue to watch a game, indulge in happy hour or dine on an extensive (and delicious) brunch menu. A true crown jewel of the Wells Business District, a huge selling point for PJ & Company is its generational appeal, a space where kids, parents and grandparents have been gathering for more than 30 years.

We love PJ & Company for a lot of reasons. Opened in 1987, it’s a piece of Reno history. They are proud supporters of the Wolfpack and cater to a diverse crowd, welcoming everyone into the space.

Breakfast is served until 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and until 1 p.m. on the weekends. The made-from-scratch food features all your home-style favorites, including ham steak, omelets, benedicts, pancakes and more.

More often than not, we’re in here for lunch. Whether watching a game on TV or gathering with friends for a no-fuss meal, the lunch and dinner menu offers something for every appetite. Standouts include the stuffed avocado—two fresh avocado halves filled with bay shrimp and served with cocktail sauce. The chicken taco salad is a huge tortilla bowl overflowing with ingredients (grilled chicken, black beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream). The U.S.D.A Choice fresh beef burgers are divine, cooked to order. You can even swap out your sesame bun for an onion or wheat option or substitute fries with fresh fruit or onion rings.

The portions are gracious and won’t leave diners hungry. Sides are anything but tiny, offering a plateful of French fries beside your entree or a heaping helping of pasta salad. The sandwich list represents all your favorites, from a B.L.T.A. to a classic turkey. The vegetarian sandwich provides a meatless alternative made with sliced avocado for protein, plus cheddar cheese, walnuts, sprouts, lettuce, tomato and a mayo Dijon dressing. The tuna sandwich feels like a slice of home, with albacore tuna combined with sweet pickles, celery, and onion for a satisfying crunch and served on your choice of bread.

There’s even deep-fried ice cream and coffee cake if you stick around for dessert.

On Wednesday nights, you may discover bike night, a weekly festivity that welcomes bikers to ride down and drink at a discount. The space can see as many as 120 bicyclists, so things can get busy. Those without a two-wheeled ride are welcome to join the fun.

The truth is, it’s tough to go wrong at PJ & Company. Everything is classic American diner food, made to order and truly no-fuss. Instead of fancy sauces and oddball garnishes, the restaurant sticks to what they know, offering a great place in town to get an easy meal.

More