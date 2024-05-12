Dubs Sports Lounge is The Stick reimagined

If anyone was sad to see The Stick close, the good news is Dubs Sports Lounge is a pretty sturdy copycat of the downtown sports bar that caters to sports fans, college kids and those looking for a night out. Doing away with the food truck model The Stick had ushered in the years before closing its doors in 2023, Dubs has returned to a full menu for lunch, dinner and late night.

Aside from a new paint job, much of the two-story downtown bar stays the same. Two new owners have taken the helm, including one who used to work at the bar in 2019 and 2021. They bring knowledge of craft cocktails learned from other local bartending gigs and a desire to start investing in something of their own.

In addition to watching soccer matches over burgers and cheers-ing beers to University of Nevada, Reno basketball games late into the night, you can also stop by Dubs for food. After all, that’s what these columns are supposed to be about, right?

The menu is completely new; however, the bar food is still done well and serves the clientele. When ranked amongst other sports bars in towns, the menu doesn’t do anything groundbreaking, but the quality and taste are above many.

Choose between burgers cooked to order, racks of ribs, fish and chips for your entrees (among others), or share a bunch of plates. The upside to the second option is the appetizer plates are reasonably priced, which can be hard to find in today’s restaurant scene.

For example, a plate of four slider burgers (topped with pickles and a Thousand Island-style special sauce) is just $14, and three street tacos (chicken, tri-tip or beef) will run you just $9. Sides of French fries (certainly big enough to share, presented in a bowl) are only $5, and sauteed veggies cost the same.

Some of the larger appetizers and entrees start to climb in price, hitting the $12 to $18 range, but very few “pricey” items are on the menu. The largest tag is $30, but it’s for a rack of ribs with sides.

The sliders were my favorite on my first visit. Honestly, they were straightforward but cooked well. Everything came out fresh and warm, so you could tell it wasn’t sitting under heat lamps in the back. The big crunchy pickles were a definite bonus and gave the burger a way to stand out.

Another contender is the Ballpark Dog. Wrapped in bacon, the beef frank is loaded with mayo, ketchup, mustard and peppers and served on a plate with fries.

Grab some games from the bartender if you’re here for a while. There are cards and a couple of other options for hanging out. And if you ask me, having an activity is a great way to appeal to the experience-driven millennials and Gen Z’ers Dubs is probably catering to.

If you want to save even more moola, come during happy hour. Happy hour is offered Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., including $6 draft beers, $8 tap cocktails and $10 appetizers. And keep an eye on the events calendar.

If an event is happening downtown, like a crawl, chances are Dubs might get involved.

More