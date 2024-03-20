Easter fun in Reno: egg hunts, brunches and more

The Easter Bunny is hopping into town early, with holiday events continuing through Easter Sunday on March 31. The upcoming events feature everything from family-friendly egg hunts to prix fixe brunches.

Egg hunts and more

Eggstravaganza is an egg hunt meets color run hosted from 10:30-12:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on March 23. The annual event brings all of the traditional fun of an egg hunt with an added splash of color, as vibrant powders fly through the air during the search. Stay for the day and enjoy food trucks, live music, bounce houses, crafts and games.

The Village at Rancharrah hosts an Easter Wine Hop on March 23. Participating businesses, including The Village Well, Dolce Vita and Chez Vous, will pour wine and other shop specials including an Easter egg hunt made for dogs at Bone-ito and a Spring Equinox celebration at The Waste Less Shop. On Easter Sunday, Grafted Whiskey and Wine will host their weekly Sunday Supper Series with a menu of prime rib and asparagus.

Hope Community Church has its own egg hunt the day before Easter, March 30, starting with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. and continuing with an egg dash for those up to fifth grade.

The RED Experience District has planned a Market in the Park Special Egg Hunt on March 30. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., kids can meet the Easter Bunny, play games outside and even shop local vendors. At noon, an egg hunt will take place until 2 p.m.

On Easter Sunday at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, all are invited on a hunt for plastic eggs filled with goodies. The fun starts at 10 a.m. followed by a worship service.

Holiday dining

Smith and River kicks off an ongoing Sunday brunch offering on Easter Sunday. Stop in from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to dine on a menu of creative twists, including a croque madame made with Black Forest ham, gruyere and sourdough breakfast potatoes or a French toast crunch assembled on griddled Texas toast crusted with Honey Bunches of Oats cereal, crème anglaise, fresh berries and powdered sugar. Add bottomless mimosas for $21 more. That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what chefs Colin Smith and Chris Lott have up their sleeves.

Wild River Grille has brought back its popular Easter brunch featuring a three-course, prix fixe menu that includes everything from berry parfaits and assorted mini pastries to steak and eggs and stuffed French toast. There are several options for each course, plus bottomless mimosas for an extra $15.

Churrasco Brazilian Steakhouse has a special holiday version of their all-you-can-eat feast. The Easter experience includes bites of ten styles of meat—as much as you can handle—and access to the buffet, featuring salads, fruits, hot sides and more.

Perenn Bakery is luring people into its Rancharrah location on Easter Sunday with a new take on its popular kougin—the Easter Kougin. The delectable pastry comes filled with vanilla crème brulee and lemon curd before it’s topped with a golden wildflower honey kataifi nest featuring tiny chocolate eggs nestled inside.

Claio Rotisserie, from the same owners behind Perenn Bakery, always hosts brunch on Sundays, but for Easter the event will be extra special. Book a table through Resy in advance to get your hands on their popular donuts and other breakfast specialties.