Baseball is back, but so is the Easter Bunny: Five events to check out

Cadbury Eggs: yes or no? This weekend you can count on Easter brunches, Easter crafts and Easter egg activities to fill a portion of Sunday. Or, if your “Easter Bunny” is diabolical like mine was, you can kick back and have a quiet Sunday while the kids spend ALL DAY trying to find that one last hidden egg.

Search “Easter” our event calendar for a host of Easter weekend activities. Or, catch a baseball game or one of these events on tap this week. Be sure to check with event organizers to confirm details.

Opening day at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 features the Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats in an afternoon matchup. Catch the rest of the series through April 17, then a home series the following week vs. the Salt Lake Bees. And be sure to check out our season preview here. Opera Goes Topsy Turvy at UNR’s Hall Recital Hall as Nevada Chamber Opera performs “some of the best loved operettas and works from the golden age of musical theatre.” The evening promises “plot twists, secret meetings, hijinks and shenanigans.” Catch Judith Schumer’s family “Story of Survival” at the newly remodeled Northwest Reno Library. The event is planned to coincide with How Did You Survive?, a Holocaust exhibit at the library that combines experiences, cultures, ideas, and memories. Registration is required. Details here. Holland Project has a three-band show featuring Madde, Ariel View and In The Works, who bring pop-punk, emo and indie sounds. (Split Persona, included on the event listing, is not performing.) Maddi Gruber (Madde) started writing music at age 9 and released her debut album while still in high school. She’s already finished album #3. Get details. The Shop at The Discovery features hands-on washi tape sculpting for kids, but adults can join in to help. The work starts with a wooden base and shaped wire, then gets layered with colorful washi tape to create whatever can be imagined.

