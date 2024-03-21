55.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

The Crystal Festival (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Image credit Brett Hondow from Pixabay. Used with permission.

A rock, mineral, gem and crystal show

Please join us for a weekend of crystals, rocks, minerals, fossils and more!

Adults can collect an Easter egg with every purchase from participating vendors and fill their own Easter bags. Kids can decorate a craft paper Easter egg and fill it with tumbled stones in our kid’s corner.

There will be over 40 vendors offering a world of exploration, learning, and shopping. There is free admission, free parking, and family-friendly atmosphere.

Join us this Easter weekend and celebrate all the amazing ways there are to love rocks and minerals. 

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Business

Reno martial arts studio wins big at international competition

ThisIsReno -
The Amba Martial Arts team recently took top honors at an international karate and kickboxing championship.

Business: Two downtown businesses close

RSCVA boss gets $105,000 bonus but no merit increase

Business: RSCVA reverses course on live streaming board meetings

RSCVA denies online access to its board meetings

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC