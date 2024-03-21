The Crystal Festival (sponsored)

A rock, mineral, gem and crystal show

Please join us for a weekend of crystals, rocks, minerals, fossils and more!

Adults can collect an Easter egg with every purchase from participating vendors and fill their own Easter bags. Kids can decorate a craft paper Easter egg and fill it with tumbled stones in our kid’s corner.

There will be over 40 vendors offering a world of exploration, learning, and shopping. There is free admission, free parking, and family-friendly atmosphere.

Join us this Easter weekend and celebrate all the amazing ways there are to love rocks and minerals.

