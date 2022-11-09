Reno martial arts studio wins big at international competition

The Amba Martial Arts team recently took top honors at an international karate and kickboxing championship.

Amba’s instructors and students won 13 medals at the World Karate & Kickboxing Union World Championships in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom.

Among the 13 medals won by the Reno-based martial arts school, eight were gold medals, one was a silver medal and four were bronze medals, the studio’s Martin Amba said.

“Of the eight gold medals won, five were won by the Amba Martial Arts girls, Jennifer Navarrete, Jaden Axe and alternate Melia Monti,” he added. “Even though Melia fought in the elimination round, she served as an alternate in the gold medal round since she is only 12 years old.”

At the week-long world championships, there were 22 countries and 2,000 competitors, including nine competitors from Reno.

“At this world championship, my students not only represented the United States, but they also competed against Wales, England, Germany, Ireland and Canada. It truly was a world championship,” said MJ Amba, head tournament coach. “How many competitors in any sport get a chance to do that, much less a martial arts school from Reno?”

The school is located in the North Valleys at the Red Rock Plaza. It is run by a family of

martial artists. The academy trains in karate, taekwondo and sport martial arts. Amba said they have produced more than 70 national and world champions.

“There’s no better experience for a competitor to stand atop the podium, listening to your

country’s national anthem play, while wearing a gold medal around your neck and holding up the American flag,” Martin Amba said. “I’m happy that some of my students were able to experience that feeling.”

Visit ambamartialarts.com for more information.

