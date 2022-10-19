Business: Two downtown businesses close

Longstanding Pizza Reno and Faces NV announced online last week they are closing. Both businesses are within a couple of blocks of one another on Second Street.

Pizza Reno on Facebook posted an update saying it will not continue after the Oct. 22 Zombie Crawl.

“The building is being remodeled, and will unlikely be able to house Pizza Reno in the future. While we hate to say goodbye, we thank all of you who have been with us throughout the years. It was a pleasure serving you all,” the business wrote.

Pizza Reno has been family owned since 2000, according to online records.

Marcos with Faces NV posted on the night club’s Facebook page its closure was because of their lease being up. Their last day in business is Nov. 4.

“It’s no one’s fault,” he said. “The reason for closing is due to an issue with the lease of the building and we are unable to continue in the space. We were not given notice that the owners of the building have other plans so with the short time left we are unable to reopen in another location.”

They said business was good, and 2022 sales were up from 2021. An expansion and remodel were being planned.

“We have not planned for what we will be doing after this month, [and] we send you hugs, smiles when we can and love,” the closure announcement noted. “Stop by and say hello.”

Sustainable dining practices encouraged. Local organizations last week announced a pledge for responsible dining, including green dining tips, green-friendly restaurants and ways to encourage sustainability. Called Green Dining Nevada, the groups are asking the public to pledge support. Visit: https://www.greendiningnv.com/.

UNR launches new agricultural communication minor. The University of Nevada, Reno has launched a new minor in agricultural communication to help students effectively understand and communicate about issues related to agriculture, biotechnology and environmental science. The minor is offered by UNR’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources. It is open to all UNR students. “There are a host of topics and issues that we teach about and conduct research on in our College that present communication challenges,” said CABNR Dean Bill Payne. “It’s important that we prepare students to communicate effectively and ethically about these topics of study and research that affect our everyday lives and our future.”

Reno named one of the top destination management organizations in the West. The Meetings Today publication announced last week that Reno-Tahoe is one of the best of the West Coast’s top DMOs. “This recognition comes directly from customers and colleagues, among other meetings and events professionals, reinforcing the work we’re doing to solidify our brand as a desirable group travel destination,” said Charles Harris, president and CEO of Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority. Meetings Today polled its audience about what they think the best facilities, destinations and convention centers are, considering their experiences within the previous year.

Hot August Nights announces new director. Virginia City Tourism Director Deny Dotson has been named the new ED of HAN. “The Hot August Nights Board was impressed with the numerous qualifications that Deny brings including strong operational, marketing and relationship-building expertise,” said James Herr, president of the Hot August Nights Board of Directors. “We’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Deny during his prior role with Virginia City, and his qualifications, experience and drive are going to position the event and our Hot August Nights Foundation for success.” Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10 years.