Reno Food Systems is growing a vision

Lyndsey Langsdale helps to run the Reno Food Systems farm on Mayberry Drive. The nonprofit operation has been in business since 2018. For today’s show we talk with Lyndsey about her vision for the farm.

I visited Reno Food Systems in the fall as the farm was still harvesting produce, volunteers and staff were weeding and the farm was preparing for the winter.

Lyndsey describes the purpose of the farm being a “vibrant, resilient, and just local food system cultivated by an empowered community.”

She gave me a tour of the farm and explained the operation in the podcast below.

Learn more: https://www.renofoodsystems.org

