Hot August Nights shares plans for 2024 festival

Hot August Nights 2023. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
Officials with Hot August Nights this week shared plans for changes to the 2024 classic car festival, along with details on returning events and entertainment. The 10-day festival is planned for Aug. 2-11 at venues in Reno and Sparks.

Area casino properties will continue to host most of the activities, with Grand Sierra Resort as the main hub. Hot August Nights Executive Director Deny Dotson said, however, that attendees can expect to see more offerings in Sparks this year. 

Free nightly entertainment and “reserved experiences” will be hosted at the outdoor Nugget Events Center. The ticketed options include reserved tables at the Drag Races and Burnout Bar, access to The Garage at The Nugget for unlimited drinks and pub snacks, and reserved seats for live entertainment.

The swap meet also has a new venue at J Resort in downtown Reno, which is incorporating The Glow Plaza into the activities with a beer garden and music. Atlantis, Peppermill and The ROW casinos will also continue to host events, including live music. 

Headliner entertainment will be at both Grand Sierra Resort and The Nugget. Confirmed artists include:

Grand Sierra Resort

  • Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Kraig Parker as Elvis
  • Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Turn The Page Tribute to Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band
  • Thursday, Aug. 8 – The Guess Who
  • Friday, Aug. 9 – Night Ranger

The Nugget Events Center

  • Wednesday, Aug. 7 – War
  • Thursday, Aug. 8 – Hotel California, Eagles Tribute
  • Friday, Aug. 9 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • Saturday, Aug. 10 – Blood, Sweat & Tears

More information is online at HotAugustNights.net.

