Home > Events > Hot August Nights > PHOTOS: Candy-colored cars on display across Reno
Hot August Nights

PHOTOS: Candy-colored cars on display across Reno

By Ty O'Neil
A classic car at Hot August Nights Aug. 2, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

The classic cars, trucks and vans of Hot August Nights on Tuesday night were lined up at Grand Sierra Resort for the Classic Cherry Show-n-Shine, a long-running festival event. Even more were on hand at the Acres of Champions Show-n-Shine at Atlantis Casino Resort.

If you missed either of these events, there are plenty more chances to see classic cars. Visit the Hot August Nights website at https://hotaugustnights.net/event-schedule/ for a full schedule of events. Or, check out photos in our gallery below.

