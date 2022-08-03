PHOTOS: Candy-colored cars on display across Reno

The classic cars, trucks and vans of Hot August Nights on Tuesday night were lined up at Grand Sierra Resort for the Classic Cherry Show-n-Shine, a long-running festival event. Even more were on hand at the Acres of Champions Show-n-Shine at Atlantis Casino Resort.
If you missed either of these events, there are plenty more chances to see classic cars. Visit the Hot August Nights website at https://hotaugustnights.net/event-schedule/ for a full schedule of events. Or, check out photos in our gallery below.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
