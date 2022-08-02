Five events to check out this week: It’s Hot August Nights, baby

It’s the time of year to remind you that no matter how clean you think you’ve gotten your car, someone with a much older car has gotten theirs even cleaner and shinier. Rest assured, someday that Ford Taurus might be a classic.

Sorry Kia drivers – you’re out of luck.

Be sure to lather up on sunscreen and stay hydrated while you’re out browsing the rows of old cars at Hot August Nights events.

For those not into engine revving and fender buffing, there are still plenty of non-car events on this week’s event calendar. Here are our picks for the week:

The Cruise of Champions at the Atlantis has proven an annual Hot August Nights must-see, and it happens a handful of times this week. It’s paired with hula-hooping, ‘50s music and eating contests. The Lazy 5 Summer Series continues this week with local favorite Colin Ross. The free concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lazy 5 Regional Park. Be sure to bring a blanket or a low-back chair, a small cooler of drinks, and a handful of cash for the raffles and food trucks. Totally legal and authorized drag racing and burnouts – not those illegal ones for the young-uns – are part of the Sparks Hot August Nights festivities starting Wednesday night. These sanctioned events are totes official with a $15 entry fee for spectators. If you’ve got Thursday morning off, check out the Wildflower Walk on the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway summit trailhead to Galena Falls. You’ll walk with a naturalist from Tahoe Institute for Natural Science who will share knowledge about the wildflowers and birds along this two-and-a-half mile stretch of trail. The Holland Project hosts Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries, a diverse collection of women and non-binary musicians from Fresno, California. According to the band’s bio, they were “once known for their punk anthems of self-love,” but their “sound has matured into indie rock songs that bear a certain vulnerability while still making you want to dance.” They play Thursday night with tickets $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

