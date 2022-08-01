Home > Events > Hot August Nights > PHOTOS: Classic cars line Virginia City’s main drag
Hot August Nights

PHOTOS: Classic cars line Virginia City’s main drag

By ThisIsReno
Hot August Nights kicked off in Virginia City last weekend with a show and shine Saturday along C Street highlighting old cars in an even older town. Image: Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno

By Cesar Lopez

Hot August Nights kicked off in Virginia City last weekend with a show and shine Saturday along C Street highlighting old cars in an even older town. Vintage hot rods and military Jeeps, muscle cars and even a restored ambulance lined the street.

Festival events continue this week with show-n-shines, dance parties, live music and an auction. For a full event schedule visit https://hotaugustnights.net/event-schedule/.

See photos from Saturday’s show-n-shine in the gallery below.

