PHOTOS: Classic cars line Virginia City’s main drag

By Cesar Lopez
Hot August Nights kicked off in Virginia City last weekend with a show and shine Saturday along C Street highlighting old cars in an even older town. Vintage hot rods and military Jeeps, muscle cars and even a restored ambulance lined the street.
Festival events continue this week with show-n-shines, dance parties, live music and an auction. For a full event schedule visit https://hotaugustnights.net/event-schedule/.
See photos from Saturday’s show-n-shine in the gallery below.
