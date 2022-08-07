PHOTOS: Classic cars cruise in Sparks

By Cesar Lopez
A little rain didn’t dampen the smiles of Hot August Nights fans in Sparks this week, who came to Victorian Avenue to see hundreds of classic cars.
The vibe outside the Nugget casino was decidedly more laid back as friends and families looked at cars and listened to live music. Check out photos by Cesar Lopez in the gallery below.
