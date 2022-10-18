Five events: Halloween and homecoming

With all of this weekend’s Halloween-themed events, you’d think the holiday was happening sooner than Oct. 31. But we suppose an extra weekend of festivities means getting to wear several different costumes.

Our 2022 costume idea: a city council special election. It’s definitely enough to scare a handful of local lawmakers.

Sponsored: Artown Presents Dance Theatre of Harlem as part of its Encore off-season series of events. The performance is Sunday, Oct. 30 and brings “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times) to Reno. Details here.

Sponsored: Reno Jazz Orchestra performs Friday at the Nevada Museum of Art for “Creative Directions in Jazz.” The program features original compositions by contemporary composers, which will eventually be produced into recordings at UNR. Details here.

The Holland Project’s annual Halloween Cover Show returns for a night of live music in a spooky barn. The all-ages show includes covers of Sonic Youth, The Beatles, Kate Bush, Sublime and more. This week is UNR’s Homecoming, and in the spirit of expanding the university south of Ninth Street (see here), the campus and alumni are ready to Pack Midtown Friday night. The event is a sort of downtown tailgate party with giveaways, vendors, and partying before the San Diego State game on Saturday. The popular PumpkinPalooza is back at Victorian Square in Sparks. The two-day event includes a costume contest, pumpkin derby, vendors, carving classes and live entertainment. Could Reno even have Halloween without the Zombie Crawl? Joining the zombie horde is kind of a tradition in these parts. Forty bars, lots of costumes. Enough said. And finally, if you’ve done the Santa trains in Virginia City and are looking for something new, perhaps the V&T Halloween Train is for you. There’s not a ton of description on the event listing, but we’re hoping this combines some of Virginia City’s best ghost stories with the V&T’s historic flair. Details here.

