Poor Devil Saloon is Midtown’s newest bar

It may be a tad hard to find at first, housed in the old Kaia Fit space on South Virginia Street in Midtown, but we have a feeling you’ll memorize the coordinates for Poor Devil Saloon soon enough. The newest bar to land in this particular stretch of Reno opened in August, and we’re having trouble describing exactly where it fits into the local and robust drink scene—in the best way possible.

The narrow space with a long central bar and high-top tables gives off laid back, I-just-got-off-work-and-I-need-a-beer vibes. At the same time, the lighting effects and menu of craft cocktails fit nicely into the typical Midtown nightlife. If you want to make it even more confusing, there are some nostalgic hipster vibes offered up by the trio of pinball machines at the back.

The crowd is just as eclectic as the ambiance, too. The result? A neighborhood bar that is, indeed, for everybody.

Poor Devil Saloon is keeping a low profile so far. There doesn’t seem to be any social channels for the local establishment, but that doesn’t stop it from bringing in patrons, probably relying heavily on word of mouth and proximity to other well-known bars to get by.

The staff are friendly and at your service. An upside is the wait times for a drink are surprisingly reasonable for craft cocktails.

With a full bar with plenty of liquors on display, it’s easy to pick your poison. Or perhaps it’s difficult because the vast number of options feels endless. Regardless, if you want it—they likely have it. And if you’re stumped, a menu of signature drinks is available on the bar top.

If you’re a negroni fan, the white negroni offers something unique with a similar flavor profile as the original. Made with gin, blanco vermouth, aperitivo and grapefruit bitters, the end result is more botanical than the classic.

Whiskey fans can enjoy a Gold Rush for something easy that’s slightly elevated. Made with bourbon, bartenders add honey, lemon and angostura bitters to the liquor. The simple ingredients complement the flavor of the bourbon without overpowering it.

A few more signatures include variations on other popular cocktails with just enough creativity to make them exclusive to Poor Devil.

Cocktails on draft are a fun addition. There are three to choose from on this premixed menu and you can order them by the glass or the pitcher, which serves four—or at least that’s the plan. Your three options are the tequila-based El Diablo with flavors of lime and ginger; the Salty Dog made with elderflower, grapefruit and lemon; and a classic Dark & Stormy for rum lovers.

While the Saloon itself offers enough entertainment to monopolize your night, its location is sure to make it a staple. Just steps from the Cypress music venue, it’s another option for grabbing a drink before a show. Or you can make it part of your weekend lineup, hopping from Poor Devil to The Arch Society, Rum, Sugar, Lime and more, all without stepping foot in a car.

Details 820 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nev. 89502

Daily 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.