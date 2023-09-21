54.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
COVID-19FeaturedGovernment

State announces updated COVID-19 vaccines now available 

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

A Reno Fire Department employee administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Mobile Consulate event April 24, 2021 at Evelyn Mount Community Center in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
A Reno Fire Department employee administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Mobile Consulate event April 24, 2021 at Evelyn Mount Community Center in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

Nevadans can now get the updated COVID-19 vaccines to protect against the new strains of the disease, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. 

The Updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are available and recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older after approval by the  U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and approval by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). 

“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the best protection against COVID-19-related serious infection, hospitalization, and death,” said Kristy Zigenis, the section manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program, in a press release. “As long as you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months, you are eligible for the new COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the best protection through this winter.” 

The updated COVID-19 vaccines target the newer Omicron variant XBB and could restore protection against severe cases. 

Many health plans will cover the vaccine at no cost to Nevadans, according to the press release. People without coverage or whose plans don’t cover the vaccines can receive a free vaccine from a  pharmacy enrolled in the Bridge Access Program. A list and locations of participating pharmacies can be found at vaccines.gov

Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Nevada press, open government organizations condemn social media attacks on reporter (opinion)

News
Organizations representing news publications and open government groups condemn the social media harassment directed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sheriff’s detectives sue Reno Police Department, former chief

Courts & Crime
A Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy and an investigator with the district attorney’s office last week filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Reno Police Department and former Police Chief Jason Soto.

The Killers, killin’ it

Arts & Entertainment
The Killers of Las Vegas treated their northern Nevada neighbors in Reno to two nights of concerts at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. 

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Healthy breakfast and lunch lands in South Reno 

Food & Drink
Tahoe Natural Café is new to Reno with a casual, counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot now on Veterans Parkway.

Reno settles for $3.5 million following multiple denials of Verdi development 

Business
Reno City Council members on Wednesday approved a settlement agreement with a housing developer for $3.5 million.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC