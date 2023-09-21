State announces updated COVID-19 vaccines now available 

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

Nevadans can now get the updated COVID-19 vaccines to protect against the new strains of the disease, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

The Updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are available and recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older after approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and approval by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the best protection against COVID-19-related serious infection, hospitalization, and death,” said Kristy Zigenis, the section manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program, in a press release. “As long as you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months, you are eligible for the new COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the best protection through this winter.”

The updated COVID-19 vaccines target the newer Omicron variant XBB and could restore protection against severe cases.

Many health plans will cover the vaccine at no cost to Nevadans, according to the press release. People without coverage or whose plans don’t cover the vaccines can receive a free vaccine from a pharmacy enrolled in the Bridge Access Program. A list and locations of participating pharmacies can be found at vaccines.gov.

