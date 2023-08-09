Northern Nevada sees spikes in Covid-19 hospitalizations as feds end free vaccines

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

Across the country, there’s been an increase in Covid-19 hospital admissions, emergency department visits, and positive tests as the virus enters its fourth season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The newest Omicron subvariant, EG.5 accounts for 17.5% of all new cases nationally, more than doubling in less than a month, according to the CDC. Symptomatically, EG.5 is similar to past variants, World Health Organization officials said in July.

While not as high as in past summers, in the last week, the national average for Covid-related hospital admissions has increased by 12.5%. But some counties in Nevada are faring worse — Humboldt County saw a 26.7% change in hospital admissions in the last week, according to CDC data.

Other counties, including Mineral, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe saw similar changes in hospital admissions due to Covid-19. But the state’s southern counties are reporting lower numbers — Clark County saw a -7.7% drop.

Positive tests, emergency department visits and other metrics indicate that Nevada is better off than neighboring states like California, Idaho, and Utah. But the data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services does not track at-home tests.

Meanwhile, health officials are moving forward with plans to end the federal government’s Covid-19 vaccination program this month and move the vaccines to the commercial market as early as September, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The commercialization of the vaccine will impact the roughly 20-30 million American adults without insurance, as well as adults with insurance that won’t provide free coverage for the vaccines, according to a CDC press release.

The CDC and HHS announced a temporary program “Bridge Access Program For COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments” to help those who are uninsured continue to have access to treatment and vaccines by purchasing those vaccines from the manufacturers.

CDC takes those vaccines they brought and makes them accessible to those who are uninsured through partnering with local health departments and pharmacy chains.

