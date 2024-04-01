56.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeElectionGovernment

NV Secretary of State calls RNC lawsuit questioning voter rolls ‘meritless’

By: Nevada Current

Date:

FILE - Democratic candidate for Nevada secretary of state, Cisco Aguilar, greets a supporter on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Aguilar was elected as secretary of state on Saturday, Nov. 12, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal.
FILE - Democratic candidate for Nevada secretary of state, Cisco Aguilar, greets a supporter on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Aguilar was elected as secretary of state on Saturday, Nov. 12, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

by Michael Lyle, Nevada Current

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar on Friday called the Republicans’ latest lawsuit questioning his office’s handling of the state’s voter rolls and registration “meritless.”

Aguilar in a statement said his office “will be filing a motion to dismiss” the lawsuit brought by the Nevada Republican Party and the Republican National Committee on March 19.

The lawsuit claims the secretary of state isn’t complying with the National Voter Registration Act, the federal law that requires states to maintain voter registration lists and keep track of voter registration statistics. Republicans claim “at least five counties have inordinately high voter registration rates,” though the Nevada Office of the Attorney General has rebuffed those allegations, saying they are based on inaccurate data.

Republicans sent a letter to the secretary of state’s office in December threatening legal action for how the state handled voter roll maintenance requirements. 

The Nevada Office of the Attorney General, in a Jan. 18 response letter, questioned the accuracy of the data the state Republican Party based its allegations on.

In its response, the AG’s office noted that initial concerns raised by Republicans were based on an analysis that “is highly flawed” noting that the “sole basis for your allegation of non-compliance with the NVRA is a statistical analysis of registration rates that relies on incomparable data.”

The “registration rates are not an appropriate basis for determining whether a state is complying with the NVRA,” the attorneys wrote. 

“Based on more accurate data and applicable laws, we strongly disagree with your claim,” they wrote.

The RNC’s suit in Nevada is part of a broader strategy to fight in courtrooms and legal filings in key election battleground states to to cast suspicion on state voting processes and procedures.

Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

Nevada Current
Nevada Currenthttps://www.nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC