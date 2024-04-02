Opening Day, Throwback Thursday, and Dog Day highlight the fun for Aces’ opening week at Greater Nevada Field (sponsored)

The team will take on the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for a six-game series.

The Reno Aces will make their highly anticipated return to play in Downtown Reno this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale via RenoAces.com or by texting “TIXX” to 21003.

Opening Day, presented by Donor Network West, Tuesday April 2

vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. First Pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., but fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Details include:

A 2024 Magnet schedule giveaway will be available at the gates for fans of all ages while supplies last. Limited quantities are available.

Pyro Guys, Inc. will provide pyrotechnics during pregame player introductions and more.

A military flyover has been confirmed.

And more surprises to come!

Throwback Thursday, presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1 FM, Thursday April 4

The Aces will be taking the field as the Reno Silver Sox and $2 draft beer will be offered at the HOME Bar located in Right Field. Fans are also encouraged to visit participating partners in the area to take advantage of special deals.

The Refuge Spa – $20 OFF (Monday-Thursday) any full-service treatment if they mention “Throwback Thursday” or “Aces” when booking. Guests will also get a complimentary beverage at their Rise Bar.

Outsiders Hair Studio – $10 OFF services.

Ole Bridge Pub – Free Bag of Peanuts with the purchase of a PBR Tall boy.

Home Means Nevada – Buy two (2) apparel items, get one free.

Black Rabbit Mead Co. – Buy one, get one free on cider-style meads.

Sierra Tap House – Purchase a Hamms tall boy and get a free box of cracker jacks.

Shims Tavern – Enjoy a special Golden Glove cocktail for $8.00.

Bundox Bocce – Buy one draft beer, get one free.

Luke Babbitt Ceremonial First Pitch, Friday April 5

A graduate of Galena High School, Babbitt played two seasons for the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team before going on to a nine-year NBA career. He currently is the Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net, Sunday April 7.

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

April’s Daily Deals will offer fans memorable experiences or pricing for every Aces’ home game throughout the month:

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 – Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

– Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00. Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM – $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code “WILD” at RenoAces.com.

– $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code “WILD” at RenoAces.com. Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1 FM – The Aces’ will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available.

– The Aces’ will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available. Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM – $1 Hot Dogs

– $1 Hot Dogs Season-Long Military Discount – $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

The Reno Aces open their 75-game 2024 home schedule at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2, against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting “TIXX” to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

