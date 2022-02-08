Catholic Charities seeking Easter Basket donations for local children in need (sponsored)

Register a child in need starting February 7

Each year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects Easter baskets for children who may not otherwise receive them. Through the help of generous donors, Catholic Charities will provide more than 1,200 unique baskets to children served by Catholic Charities and the St. Vincent’s programs in Washoe County and across Northern Nevada. Baskets filled with age-appropriate toys and goodies for children will be distributed April 1 and 2.

To assist with Operation Easter Basket, Catholic Charities is asking community members to donate pre-filled Easter baskets for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old. Each basket should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, clothing, toiletries, treats, books, games, gift cards, etc. Please do not include perishable items. The organization will be distributing gender specific baskets to the following age groups: infants up to one year of age, 2-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-18. Please secure all baskets with cellophane and label them with intended age and gender.

Donate baskets at the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store located at 500 East Fourth Street, Reno, or at the St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store, 190 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations accepted for this event through March 25, 2022.

Catholic Charities will also be accepting cash and check donations to help fund the purchase of additional baskets. Donations can be made by visiting the website or mailed to: CCNN, PO Box 5099 Reno, NV 89513, Attn: Operation Easter Basket or by shopping our wish list on Amazon Smile.

Sign-ups to register a child to receive a basket from Operation Easter Basket will open on February 7, 2022, and are limited to the first 1,200 registrants. Parents are encouraged to register online at ccsnn.org. If they don’t have internet access, they may call (775) 322-7073 extension 250.

Please note that children must be pre-registered in order to receive a basket.

For more information on Operation Easter Basket 2022, visit our website.

For more information on Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, visitccsnn.org.

