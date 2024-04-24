Greater Nevada Credit Union announces new roles for three executive leaders (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) announces three new roles for executive leaders including John Ahdunko, who has been named senior vice president of member success; Veronica Gomez, who has been named vice president of digital member experience; and Michael Thomas, who will now serve as chief strategy officer.

“John, Veronica and Michael are proven, results-driven leaders and I look forward to continuing to work alongside each of them as they guide their divisions and teams for the benefit of our members,” said Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO, GNCU. “Each has provided value to our members throughout their time at the organization and I’m confident they will continue to offer innovative solutions, strategic insights and team-oriented leadership in their new roles.”

Ahdunko joined GNCU in 2015 as a regional manager before stepping into the role of vice president of business development where he excelled in leading the credit union’s development initiatives. With more than a decade of banking industry experience, Adhunko possesses a strong knowledge base and acumen in leading branches, commercial banking and call centers. In his new role, he oversees member services, commercial services, the member resource center as well as business development and member outreach. Together, Adhunko’s teams drive loyalty and growth among GNCU’s membership and partners by identifying opportunities to effectively promote current products and services to existing and new markets, and develop and deliver new innovative solutions. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Nevada, Reno and is an active board member for the Education Alliance of Washoe County and Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada.

Gomez started at GNCU as the digital experience manager in 2018 and has focused on optimizing online services and mobile applications for members. In 2022, she led the successful launch of the credit union’s new digital banking platform for both consumer and commercial members before stepping into the role of vice president of digital solutions. Gomez brings more than 23 years of banking experience to her new role where she will continue leading the digital solutions team to deliver online tools and resources that provide members a cohesive digital experience. She holds a master’s degree in management and leadership and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University. Gomez volunteers her time serving several community organizations including Junior Achievement of Reno, Nevada, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and others.

In 2020, Thomas joined GNCU as vice president of marketing, leading enhancements for marketing initiatives and providing significant contributions to improve digital member experience. He earned a promotion to senior vice president of communications in 2023, during which time he also oversaw GNCU’s community impact initiatives. Thomas brings more than 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing and sales across private and public industries to his current role as chief strategy officer. He now oversees GNCU’s marketing team, governmental affairs, and two of the organization’s subsidiaries, Greater Nevada Financial Services and Greater Nevada Insurance. Thomas will lead the development and execution of strategic initiatives designed to bring value to GNCU’s member-owners and work closely with GNCU’s Board of Directors and key partners to identify and evaluate business strategies and resources that align with the organization’s passion, priorities and goals. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and business from Saint Mary’s College of California. Thomas is a member of the Renown Health Foundation board of directors and is a past board member of the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada.

GNCU prides itself as an environment where people can grow in their career. Those interested in learning more about career opportunities at GNCU are encouraged to visit gncu.org/careers.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs for the past 75 years. The credit union serves more than 88,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.76 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage,Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

