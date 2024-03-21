Greater Nevada Credit Union announces new board of directors during annual membership meeting (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) held its 75th Annual Meeting virtually Tuesday, March 19, 2024, gathering its members to announce the results of its board of directors election. GNCU’s board of directors is comprised of volunteer members who dedicate their time and expertise to the credit union and its subsidiaries, Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending, Greater Nevada Insurance and Greater Nevada Financial Services.

GNCU’s elected board members serve three-year terms. Travis Lee and Jon Steele were reappointed to the board of directors and will serve another term in their respective roles. The elected board of directors includes:

Chair Bill Arensdorf – GNCU member since 1972

Vice Chair Rob Joiner – GNCU member since 1984

Secretary Jon Steele – GNCU member since 1997

Treasurer Travis Lee – GNCU member since 2011

Director Marsha Burgess – GNCU member since 1975

Director Barbara Byington – GNCU member since 1985

Director Paul Richey – GNCU member since 1979

“As GNCU marks 75 years of serving the community, I sincerely thank our Board members–both past and present–for their tireless commitment to steering the credit union’s strategic direction and ensuring our members remain at the center of everything we do,” said Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO, GNCU. “GNCU owes many of its achievements to its dedicated board and I look forward to working with the newly-elected members in continuing to prioritize the financial well-being of our credit union membership and focusing on impactful growth for GNCU and its subsidiaries.”

During the 75th Annual Meeting, GNCU highlighted the following 2023 achievements:

260 GNCU members were recognized for surpassing the 35-year membership milestone, joining the ranks of more than 3,100 longtime members.

Membership reached more than 88,000, with total assets approaching $1.8 billion at the end of 2023.

GNCU paid $20.9 million in dividends to its members in 2023.

During 2023, employees contributed almost 6,500 volunteer hours to various community organizations.

GNCU’s charitable giving totaled more than $758,000 in 2023.

GNCU earned high marks in several independent consumer surveys and was recognized by several media outlets as a top financial institution.

A full copy of GNCU’s 2023 Annual Report is available at GNCU.org/annual-report.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs for the past 75 years. The credit union serves more than 88,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.76 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

